We are back from vacation, and so is the rain. Check our weather section below, and you'll see there's more rain coming this week. Check the L.A. River, and you'll see ... it's a river again.
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: The muddy L.A. River flows under the Taylor Yard Bridge during a break in our January rainstorms. Photo by an Eastsider reader who requested to remain anonymous.
📢 News
Man fatally shot during music video at Sixth Street bridge
Boyle Heights -- A man was shot and killed on or near a spiral pedestrian ramp at the Sixth Street Bridge during an unauthorized music video production on Friday night, according to preliminary police information. The shooting was reported at 10:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Mission Road, where an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into a shooting, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. ABC7 showed video of man on a gurney being rolled down the ramp by paramedics.
Witnesses said the suspect, who is between 18 and 20 years old, fired several shots at the victim, and drove from the scene in a blue Dodge Charger with a white racing stripe. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.
Fire tears through empty Lincoln Heights residential building
Lincoln Heights -- Fire hit an empty two-story residential building early Saturday morning on the 2600 block of Pasadena Avenue. Fire crews were called at 1:37 a.m., and it took 45 firefighters 54 minutes to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported. The Eastsider
ELYSIAN PARK
A tightrope walk in the park
The photo above is a little fuzzy, but what you see are two persons on a tightrope strung over Elysian Park.
Robin Blackman took the photo on Saturday at about 4 pm after spotting the pair across the canyon. She and her companions watched for about 10 minutes as the two daredevils bounced on separate wires apparently strung between trees near Stadium Way and Angels Point Road.
Blackman moved on, not knowing where the wirewalkers ended up. Let's hope they ended up safely back on the ground.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Jan. 9 - Jan. 15: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
More rain is expected today and tomorrow, as well as next weekend.
📃 On The Agenda
Tuesday, Jan 10
Highland Park: A public hearing for a liquor permit at 5929 N. Figueroa St., next to the Highland Park fire station. This is the former site of Tommy & Son Auto Repair, which is being converted into a restaurant.
Highland Park: A public hearing for a beer-and-wine permit at 5668 E. York Blvd. This is the planned brick-and-mortar location for Amiga Amore Italian-Mexican restaurant, which is currently a pop-up.
Wednesday, Jan 11
Eagle Rock: A public hearing for the Vidiots theater, now taking shape at 4878-4884 N. Eagle Rock Blvd., to scale back requirements on parking and security, and ease restrictions on hours of operation.
Thursday, Jan 12
Glassell Park: The Glassell Park Improvement Assn. welcomes Councilmembers Eunisses Hernandez and Hugo Soto-Martinez for a conversation and Q&A at 7 pm at the Glassell Park Community & Senior Center, 3750 N. Verdugo Rd.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Jan 9
Highland Park: Head to Avenue 50 Studio for the final days of the Reboot: Visions Of The Future exhibit curated by Raoul de La Sota and featuring the work of 25 artists (Jan. 9 - 14).
Tuesday, Jan 10
Eagle Rock: Teens, are you preparing for college and need help filling out FAFSA? Head to the Eagle Rock Library for a Federal Student Aid Workshop. Unite LA volunteers will help guide you through the process.
Wednesday, Jan 11
Echo Park: Edendale Branch Library is hosting a musical performance by composer Christopher Garcia as part of their LA Made program. Garcia will present Resonancia Flower Songs from Mexico while utilizing instruments from Mesoamerica.
Thursday, Jan 12
East LA: Parents, bring your kids to East LA Library to build Constellation Luminarias. Learn about the history of star constellations and take home a luminaria to light up a room with stars.
Saturday, Jan 14
Highland Park: Support field trips for Los Angeles Youth and check out the live concert series of School House Rocks, with music from The Intelligence and Self Improvement and a puppet performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Support the Party Art Community at the annual Fresh Pressed event, highlighting L.A.-made zines, indie publications, bookshops, and presses. Plus, enjoy free vegan donuts.
Sunday, Jan 15
Eagle Rock: Color Your World with Fabric Dying at Eagle Rock Center for the Arts. Put together a rainbow set of fabrics. Artist Connie Rohman will teach you how to dye fabric in mason jars.
📒 Notebook
Historic pony rides
Griffith Park: Parts of the now-defunct pony rides in Griffith Park, it turns out, are historic, putting a crimp in the city’s plans for replacing the family attraction, the Daily News reported. The ticket kiosk, covered waiting area and fenced pony path are all listed as historically sensitive resources and contribute to the park’s historic landmark status. So removing them for another use would be challenging. The pony rides were closed down last month in a controversial move by the Recreation and Parks Department after protests by animal rights activists.
A day laborer in a slow economy
Atwater Village: The L.A. Times profiles a laborer-for-hire in the post-pandemic economy. Genaro Guerra is one of the workers who wait next to a U-Haul facility on Fletcher Drive and other streetside hiring sites, hoping for day work in construction, landscaping or other manual labor. But jobs have been harder to come by recently and there's less demand for furniture-moving jobs. “People come here to pick up their U-haul trucks and leave,” Guerra said. “They don’t need us.”
L.A. Zoo opens tribute wall for P-22
Griffith Park: Griffith Park's legendary mountain lion, which was recently euthanized, is being honored with an interactive tribute wall at the Los Angeles Zoo. The installation on the life and legacy of P-22 will be open to the public during regular zoo operating hours - 10 am to 5 pm - through Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to City Council District 4.
Stolen statues
Lincoln Heights: Statues of historic Mexican leaders and figures have been stolen from El Parque de Mexico by Lincoln Park over the last decade, the L.A. Times said. It started when Pancho Villa’s bust disappeared. Then Gen. Ignacio Zaragoza, poet Ramón Lopez Velarde, and Mexican President Lázaro Cárdenas. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano examines how things have changed in the traffic island park at Valley Boulevard and Mission Road and why it’s not getting better.
Beer-and-wine tasting shop
Eagle Rock: A beer-and-wine store with daily tastings is planned for 4511 N. Eagle Rock Blvd. The Honest Bottle Shop has submitted a request to sell beer-and-wine with on-site tastings between 7 pm to 10 pm every day. The shop intends to offer artisanal wines and craft beers from smaller producers. A public hearing is scheduled for next week.
🚧 Detour Ahead
The Bureau of Street Services says these streets are subject to closure this week because of construction and or repairs:
- Effie Street between Hyperion Avenue and Fountain Avenue
- Griffith Park Boulevard between Los Feliz Boulevard and Rowena Avenue
- Park Avenue between Bonnie Brae Street and Glendale Boulevard
- Stadium Way between Lilac Terrance and Chavez Ravine Place
💡 Good to Know
Where to get a good glass of cider around here
Cold weather is cider weather. Here are two places on the Eastside that specialize in it:
Benny Boy Brewing, Lincoln Heights, 1821 Daly St.
Alma’s Cider and Beer, East Hollywood, 904 N. Virgil Ave.
