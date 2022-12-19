Hello, Monday!
We won't be publishing a newsletter next Monday. Apparently, there's a holiday around Dec. 25.
-- Barry Lank
📷 Eastside Scene
Griffith Park: Fans of P-22 gathered in Griffith Park on Sunday to take a sunset hike in memory of the mountain lion who was euthanized a day earlier. Thanks to Matt Hartman for the photo.
📢 News
P-22 mountain lion euthanized
Griffith Park: P-22, the mountain lion who was captured in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized on Saturday. State wildlife officials said P-22 had a number of serious injuries and chronic health problems, including a herniation of abdominal organs into his chest, irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body, and localized arthritis. The Eastsider
Police chase suspected stolen car
Lincoln Heights: Police chased a suspected car thief on Saturday night through several neighborhoods - including Eagle Rock, Glassell Park, and Cypress Park - before ditching the car in the Lincoln Heights area. Police are still searching for the suspect. Fox 11
Intersection named after artist
Boyle Heights: The intersection of First and State Streets has been designated “Robert Vargas Square,” honoring a painter who created murals around the world, including several in Los Angeles. Vargas, who grew up in Boyle Heights, has worked in Dubai, London, and Tokyo, among other places.
First City Council motions by new Eastside members
In their first council meeting last Tuesday, newly minted councilmembers Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez wasted no time introducing several motions:
Eunisses Hernandez, Council District 1
Open 311 Calls: Requests the status of all pending 311 cases in the district along with a report on the obstacles in the process and how to resolve them
Street Repair: Requests a report on how many miles of streets in the district are in poor or only fair condition, how many are scheduled and funded for repair, and what kind of resources and funding are needed to repair all streets designated as "poor."
Hugo Soto-Martinez, District 13
- Housing Services: Asks the housing department to report the most common service requests the agency has received from tenants of RSO and multifamily apartments in the district and to report on staffing and funding needs to cover the district's incoming service requests.
- Busing, Biking, Walking: Asks for a list of bus and bike infrastructure projects that could be implemented in the district within 18 months and for a list of the 10 most dangerous locations for pedestrians.
Hernandez and Soto-Martinez also asked for developing a new Provisional Sidewalk Vending Permit for food street vendors who are currently applying for their county health permits.
🔮 The Week Ahead
Dec. 19 - Dec. 25: Highlights of public meetings, things-to-do and things-to-know in the next 7 days.
☀️ Weather
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, but it will warm up by Christmas weekend, with highs reaching the 70s. No rain is currently predicted.
📃 On The Agenda
The City Council is in recess, and most other government meetings are postponed.
Tuesday, Dec 20
Highland Park: The Neighborhood Council Land Use Committee will address an application for a full liquor license at Block Party -- 5050-5052 York Blvd.
All Signs Point to Homes in Silver Lake, Glassell Park, and Echo Park
This week's featured listings include 1960-era apartments, a Mid-Century home in Glassell Park and Silver Lake, and a bungalow in Echo Park.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Monday, Dec 19
Highland Park: Bring your kids to the Arroyo Seco Regional Library for a fun crafternoon creating snowy crafts, such as glittery foil icicles and stamp paintings.
Montecito Heights: From now until December 23rd, catch a screening and a holiday light extravaganza at Heritage Square Museum's Yuletide Cinemaland. Holiday vendors, food trucks, and Santa will be present!
Silver Lake: Check out the annual Silver Lake Chanukah Festival! A festival for all ages, enjoy donuts, latkes, balloon art, and a BMX Bike Show.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Highland Park: Indie rock band Swandive is performing at the Lodge Room. Other featured performances include Dreyted & The Raw Tapes, Velvet Starlings, and Addie Alaimo. Bring your friends or yourself for a musical evening.
Echo Park: Enjoy a spooky read with librarians Robert Anderson and Christa Deitrick while they share Ghost Stories at Christmastime. Victorian haunts and ghostly tales surrounding the holidays will get you in the spirit.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Silver Lake: Bundle up and bring a flashlight for an evening hike through the streets and stairways of Silver Lake.
Silver Lake: Instrument players and music lovers come celebrate the Make Music LA Winter Festival. Bring your instruments and take part in this musical celebration.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Elysian Valley: There's a Rolling Stones tribute taking place at Zebulon. Shine a Light is celebrating 50 years of Exile on Main Street and a benefit with a portion of proceeds going to Noise for Now, a nonprofit initiative for reproductive justice and abortion access.
Highland Park: How can you celebrate your love for Christmas and Prince at the same time? Head to the Offbeat Bar for at evening of Prince music at Princemas.
Friday, Dec. 23
Griffith Park: Grab a seat on the Griffith Park & Southern Railroad for a mile-long Holiday Light Festival Train Ride.
Silver Lake: Get into the Christmas groove at Los Globos for a Jolly Bolly Bollywood Christmas Party. Dance to Bollywood, Punjabi, and Tollywood music until Christmas.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Echo Park: Burn off those holiday calories by taking a 4-mile-long Christmas Eve Morning Stair Hike.
Sunday, Dec. 25
🎄 Merry Christmas!
📒 Notebook
Wire-fraud victim speaks out
Atwater Village: Martina Boyeras Carbonell told KTLA that she received texts and calls from people claiming to be Chase bank employees. The scammers had her card numbers, address, and account number. All they needed was the password for her business account, which she may have provided when she checked her account online while she was on the phone with them. She lost nearly $42,000, she said.
Seven-story building planned
East Hollywood: A seven-story building with 65 residential units is proposed for 1136-1142 ½ N. Vermont Ave., right next to the shopping mall at Santa Monica Boulevard. Like many other developments near the Vermont Santa-Monica Metro station, this is a Transit Oriented Community project. Developers are asking to build a project that is denser and taller than would usually be allowed, in addition to providing less open space and parking.
💡 Good to Know
Trash and transportation schedule for Christmas
Since Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, the city will observe the holiday on Monday, Dec. 26.
Garbage Collection
Garbage pickup that normally occurs on Monday will instead happen Tuesday, Tuesday's collection will occur on Wednesday, and so forth. (LA Sanitation)
Buses and trains
Metro will offer free rides on bus and rail from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve (as well as New Year's Eve). Metrolink will have its regular Sunday schedule on Dec. 25, and a Saturday schedule on Mon., Dec. 26. (Metro)
Parking
The following city parking regulations will NOT be enforced on Monday, Dec. 26 (the federally observed holiday for Christmas) unless it is specifically posted otherwise: (LADOT)
- Time Limit
- Parking Meters
- No Parking with specified days and times only
- No stopping with specified days and times only
- Preferential parking districts
- Street sweeping
Thanks for reading. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, Festive Yuletide, and happy Humphrey Bogart's birthday.

-- Barry Lank
-- Barry Lank
📈 542 Supporters and Counting!
We reached our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year - then shot right past it! Thanks to all those who have contributed. But we can still certainly use more contributors to support our mission to provide the community news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
