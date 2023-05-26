It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This Monday is Memorial Day. We'll be taking a little break and going dark, but the Eastsider will be back in your in-box on Tuesday.
And while enjoying the long weekend with friends and family, keep in mind the reason for the holiday and the ultimate sacrifice made by those who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces. El Sereno is holding a Memorial Day Remembrances Ceremony on Saturday.
Now let's get to today's news
-- Robert Fulton
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Lincoln Heights: Thanks to Mark Salvaggio for sharing the 1918 wedding photo of his grandparents, Giovanni Salvaggio and Carmela Buccelato.
Giovanni and Carmela emigrated from Sicily and met each other as children in Lincoln Heights on Lamar Street across from the San Antonio Winery, said Salvaggio, an activist and former Bakersfield City Councilman and Vice Mayor.
"They met over their backyard fences," he said. "Grandmother Carmela lied to the priest who married them at the historic St. Peter's Italian Catholic Church on North Broadway. She said she was 16, but her real age was 15."
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
Highland Park
Jarvis Johnson, a YouTube star with nearly 2 million subscribers, has bought a brand new house here for just under $2.2 million, Dirt reported. The four-bedroom at the north end of the neighborhood features two large balconies and a garage roof deck, according to the sales listing. Johnson, whose videos have had more than 226 million views, is known for his light commentary on other creators and internet stars.
Los Feliz
Joey Soloway, the creator of the Amazon series "Transparent," has listed a four-bedroom Mediterranean Revival on the edge of Griffith Park for just under $4 million, Dirt reported. Designed almost 100 years ago by acclaimed architects Sumner Spaulding and Walter I. Webber, the 3,391-square-foot mansion was remodeled by Barbara Bestor in 2020. Soloway bought the house in 2016 for $2,350,000, according to the real estate listing.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open houses include:
- Modern Oasis in Frogtown
- Silver Lake midcentury with pool
- Inizio: New Homes in Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY
From these barracks came sailors in the Zoot Suit Riots
Eighty years ago next month, American servicemen swarmed into Latino neighborhoods and attacked and stripped anyone wearing a zoot suit.
Though the Zoot Suit riots tended to happen Downtown or in East Los Angeles, the soldiers themselves came from here -- the Navy and Marine Corps Reserve Center at 1700 Stadium Way, down the road from Elysian Park and what is now Dodger Stadium.
This was back when the Art Deco building was only a couple of years old, built between 1938 and 1941. By 1943, it was serving as an induction, separation, and training center for sailors during World War II, according to California Historical Landmarks.
At the same time, the loose, high-waisted zoot suit had come to be identified with Latino youths and gangs. Law enforcement had been targeting zoot-suiters at least since August 1942, when the body of a Mexican American teenager was found in a reservoir in Maywood, KCET said.
The L.A. Times on June 2, 1943, did take care to note that “although many gang members wear ‘zoot suits,’ thousands of zoot suit wearers are non-delinquents.” But that distinction was crushed underfoot as the riots spread.
So what brought out the sailors in the first place?
Tensions had been building between rowdy soldiers on leave and L.A. civilians, PBS said. Civilian youths might roll the drunken sailors, or sailors might insult Mexican-Americans while passing through their neighborhoods. Rumors spread through the barrios about sailors seeking out Mexican American girls, PBS said - while rumors spread through the naval barracks about attacks on servicemen and their girlfriends, KCET said.
Different histories cite different confrontations that finally triggered the organized attacks. But from about June 3 to June 7, “sailors roamed the streets with makeshift weapons, beating anyone they found wearing a zoot suit,” KCET said.
“We’re out to do what the police have failed to do,” a naval petty officer told the L.A. Times on June 6, 1943. “We’re going to clean up this situation to the satisfaction of ourselves and the public.”
Somehow, no one was killed, the History Channel said. The attacks began subsiding on June 8, when military officials banned soldiers from Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously condemned these attacks as “one of Los Angeles’ most shameful moments in history,” the L.A. Times reported. As for the old naval center, it has found a different use -- as the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center for the L.A. Fire Department.
🗒️ Notebook
What a mess
Boyle Heights: A broken water main Thursday morning forced a block-long closure of Mott Street south of Cesar Chavez Avenue. Water inundated the crosswalk and flowed through a restaurant patio. An LADWP spokesperson said no one was without water but more than 80 customers experienced low water pressure.
Summer Fun
Memorial Day is the unofficial kick off to Summer, and there's no shortage of events to enjoy across the Eastside and nearby. A few highlights:
All Summer
Atwater Village: Cool off with some wine and laughs at Oeno Vino’s comedy happenings in the wine store’s basement bar.
East LA: Bring your family and friends for free concerts, movies and other activities for teens and seniors at Summer Parks After Dark. The county parks program will be held on Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights from June 15 to Aug. 5 at Belvedere Park, City Terrace Park, Salazar Park and Saybrook Park.
Elysian Valley: The L.A. River is opening for kayaking and other recreation on Memorial Day — this Monday, May 28. It will be the 10th season for the L.A. River Recreation Zone, which will remain open until Sept. 30. Check the Recreation Zone’s website for updates.
Griffith Park: There’s a little bit for everybody this summer at the Greek Theatre, from Garbage, Le Tigre and Darius Rucker to Ziggy Marley, Tori Amos and Ringo. Check out the full lineup here.
Griffith Park: The L.A. Zoo is getting into the summer spirit with Roaring Nights, a party for grown-ups on June 16; Brew at the Zoo on Aug 25; and the family-friendly Zoo Friday Nights from July 7 to Aug. 18.
Montecito Heights: Don’t miss Family Movie Nights at the Audubon Center at Debs Park, with screenings on June 16, July 21 and August 18.
May
Elysian Valley: Explore some Eastside neighborhoods on a three-hour LA River Eco Tour and Secret Stair hike on May 31. Visit the LA River, the secret stairs, and the abandoned trolley paths. Don’t forget to wear comfortable shoes.
June
Lincoln Heights: The House Issues Festival is a five-stage music festival at Plaza De La Raza in Lincoln Park that celebrates the diversity of the house music scene. The festival will feature over 50 artists, various food and drink vendors and art installations. June 3.
East Hollywood: Don’t miss the summer kickoff for the East Hollywood Community Garden on Saturday, June 10, 11 am – 1 pm at 1177 N Madison Ave, behind Madison Avenue Park. Music by DJ Strange Cadence. Free plant-based food while supplies last. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome. RSVP or just show up.
Griffith Park: The Autry Museum of the American West is holding the annual American Indian Arts Marketplace June 10-11.
Eagle Rock: The Summer Solstice Sunset Sound Bath on June 21 will “celebrate the heat and nourishment of the sun, the bounty of nature, fertility, and slowing down to vacation mode.”
Various: June is L.A. Pride Month, with multiple events happening throughout the city, including Pride in the Park at the LA Historic Park on June 9-10 and LGBTQ+ night at Dodger Stadium on June 16.
July
Echo Park: The 42nd Lotus Festival is back at Echo Park Lake on July 15 and 16. Celebrate Indonesia and enjoy free entertainment, view handcrafted work, and engage in plenty of fun activities.
Griffith Park: The Independent Shakespeare Co. annual free Shakespeare festival is back for its 20th year starting July 5. This year, enjoy “Julius Caesar” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Griffith Park: Bring a picnic blanket and head to the Autry for some summer movie nights with Street Food Cinema. Catch some old and recent favorites outside on a projected big screen through August.
Montecito Heights: Outdoor Movie Nights are back at Heritage Square Museum, featuring classic films "Sunset Boulevard" (July 8) and The Big Sleep (July 22).
August
Highland Park: Check out the LAPD Northeast Division’s National Night Out with a “get-to-know-your-neighbor” open house at the Los Angeles Police Museum from 4 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, May 26
Historic Filipinotown: Catch Real Men Have Chichis at the Teatro Frida Kahlo. The comedic play will center around four Latino men who play fantasy football and indulge in carne asada.
Los Feliz: Enjoy a night of Bach, Rock & Shakespeare at the Greek Theatre, featuring Marshall High's Orchestra, Shakespeare Troupe, Dance Class, Jazz Band, and finalist from the Battle of the Garage Bands
Saturday, May 27
East LA: Sign up for Make a Move East L.A., an all-ages chess tournament in which participants will compete for prize money. Slots at the tournament, which takes place at East Los Tacos, are expected to fill up quickly.
East Hollywood: Come and celebrate your skin at a self-love dance party. Dress on theme and show off your body at The Body Party!
Echo Park: Come and learn about electric vehicles (EVs) at the EV Ride n Drive & Cultural Celebration Festival. Participate in drive sessions, and enjoy a vibrant indigenous cultural celebration with food, music, and much more.
Lincoln Heights: Head to the LA Sanitation North-Central District Yard Open House to learn about the curbside collection programs, engage in recycling games, and enjoy a free lunch.
Sunday, May 28
East Hollywood: Watch short films for all ages at the L.A. International Children's Film Festival.
Highland Park: Kate Micucci is joining the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on Sunday to play some silly songs on the trombone. See a puppet parade and help fund field trips for local LA schools.
👋 That's it!
Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, and thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
We take your feedback seriously!
📈 206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
206 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.