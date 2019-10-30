Good Evening!

The motorist who was killed in a rollover crash on the 110 Freeway in Montecito Heights has been identified by the county coroner as 57-year-old Edwin Stamp.

Police are conducting a death investigation in the 1300 block of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, said an LAPD spokesman. There's no immediate sign of foul play. Here are more details.

Smoke visible east of East L.A. is most likely from a brush fire burning in the Whittier Narrows area near El Monte.

#BREAKING: A 3 to 4-acre brush fire erupts in Whittier near 500 block of N Durfee Ave. https://t.co/mrjvZ9Bop0 pic.twitter.com/AtLrsFlWUA — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) October 30, 2019

The vehicle involved in last Friday's Silver Lake hit-and-run has been found but detectives need help to identify the driver.

LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives posted a video message from the cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Silver Lake last week. The driver remains at large. "I need the driver to please to turn himself in and do the right thing. Please"

A building at Cal State L.A. was cleared late Tuesday afternoon after a caller who phoned the campus Annex lab threatened to come and shoot inside the building unless it was evacuated. Official at the El Sereno campus later determined there was no credible threat.

Strong Santa Anas steer clear of Eastside

Forecasters expect the most powerful Santa Ana winds of the year to hit the L.A. area today. But it appears that the Eastside and must of the L.A. basin will experience only light winds and breezy conditions. The forecast for Lincoln Heights, for example, is for winds of 5 mph to 10 mph while Simi Valley will be hit with winds in the 40 mph to 50 mph range.