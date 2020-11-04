One of the tighter Los Angeles area congressional races in Tuesday's election turned out to be in 34th Congressional District, which includes most of Northeast LA as well as Boyle Heights and Historic Filipinotown.

Incumbent Democrat Jimmy Gomez seemed to be fending off a strong challenge from fellow Democrat David Kim, who billed himself as a more progressive choice and derided his rival's platform as "faux-gressive". Gomez had 52.59% to Kim's 47.41%, according to early returns.

“We could still very likely unseat the incumbent," Kim said in a statement issued today. "We will continue to monitor the results and keep you, the voters, informed.”

Kim's strong showing comes despite raising substantially less than the incumbent. Gomez raised more than $1.25 million while Kim's contributions amounted to only about $178,000, which includes a loan Kim made to his own campaign , according to federal election fundraising records.

Kim is an attorney who used to work for the LA County District Attorney before shifting into entertainment and immigration law. The son of Korean immigrants has aligned himself with tenant and homeless rights groups and supports Medicare for All efforts and a minimum monthly income for $1,000 for every resident.

"Right now, an unconscionable portion of our budget is designated to police and military, which actively abuse our most vulnerable residents," Kim said in a statement on Ballotpedia.

Gomez, the son of Mexican immigrants, is a former political director for a nurses union who first served in the state assembly before he was elected to Congress in 2017, filling the seat left vacant when Xavier Becerra became California's attorney general. He also supports Medicare for All, the Green New Deal climate-change initiative and criminal justice and immigration reform efforts.

"As a working-class progressive, I am helping lead a new generation of Democrats, fighting for and delivering change," Gomez said in his Ballotpedia statement.