Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Averting a possible strike, the Dodgers and the union representing about 450 Dodger Stadium workers announced today they have reached an agreement on new five-year contracts.
The contracts cover workers including ushers, security officers, ticket-takers, ticket-sellers, groundskeepers and hospitality workers.
According to a joint statement by the team and the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West, the lowest-paid workers at the stadium will receive salary hikes of 45% to 50% over the life of the contracts.
"We are happy to have reached an agreement with SEIU-USWW," Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "These new contracts confirm the strong working relationship that exists between the Dodgers and SEIU-USWW, and we thank (union president) David Huerta and the other union representatives for their collaboration throughout the negotiation process."
The union's previous contract with the team expired earlier this year. Some workers held a protest outside Dodger Stadium over the weekend as the contract talks continued.
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.