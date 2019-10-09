Former Dodger Howie Kendrick hit a 10th-inning grand slam as the Washington Nationals ended the Dodgers season with a 7-3 victory in Game 5 of their National League Division Series tonight at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by their second batter, Max Muncy, and increased their lead to 3-0 on Kike Hernandez's second-inning homer.
However, the Dodgers were held to three hits over the final 10 innings to lose the best-of-five series, three games to two.
The Nationals tied the score on home runs on consecutive pitches by Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on consecutive pitches off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning.
Soto singled in Rendon, who doubled, in the sixth for Washington's first run.
This was the first time Washington won a postseason series. The Nationals had lost four division series, three in Game 5, including in 2016 to the Dodgers.
Washington will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, which will begin Friday in St. Louis. The Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves, 13-1, Wednesday in Atlanta to win their division series three games to two.
There's Always Next Year
The Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine on March 26 for next season's home opener against the Giants. Go Dodgers!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.