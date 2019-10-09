The winningest regular season Dodgers history was followed by a loss in a National League Division Series, as former Dodger Howie Kendrick hit a 10th-inning grand slam to give the Washington Nationals a 7-3 victory Wednesday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Fighting Fans Several people were detained by police after Wednesday evening's Dodgers National League Division Series loss at Dodger Stadium and at least one person was treated by paramedics, CBS2 reports.

"Obviously very, very, disappointing is probably an understatement," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, whose team won a franchise-record 106 games in the regular season. "But I think it's just one of those things that we got beat and just disappointed for everyone."

Roberts said he would have "no problem" if the blame for the loss falls on him.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by their second batter, Max Muncy, and increased their lead to 3-0 on Kike Hernandez's second-inning homer.

However, the Dodgers were held to three hits over the final 10 innings to lose the best-of-five series, three games to two.

The Nationals tied the score on home runs on consecutive pitches by Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto on consecutive pitches off Clayton Kershaw in the eighth inning.

Soto singled in Rendon, who doubled, in the sixth for Washington's first run.

This was the first time Washington won a postseason series. The Nationals had lost four division series, three in Game 5, including in 2016 to the Dodgers.

Washington will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, which will begin Friday in St. Louis. The Cardinals defeated the Atlanta Braves, 13-1, Wednesday in Atlanta to win their division series three games to two.

There's Always Next Year

The Dodgers return to Chavez Ravine on March 26 for next season's home opener against the Giants. Go Dodgers!