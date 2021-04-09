Los Angeles Dodger players and coaches will receive their 2020 World Series rings and the team will raise its championship banner at today's home opener against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.

The game will be the first with fans at Dodger Stadium since Oct. 9, 2019, when the Dodgers lost to Washington, 7-3, in Game 5 of a National League Division Series.

While being in the orange tier under the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy allows 33% capacity at baseball stadiums with suites limited to 25%, the Dodgers initially expect to host around 15,000 fans for their games at 56,000-seat Dodger Stadium, nearly 27%, allowing for distancing between seating pods, a team official said.

The entire ring and banner ceremony will be broadcast by SportsNet LA. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 11:45 a.m. Dodger Stadium's auto and stadium gates will open at 10:30 a.m. The first pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

The members of the 2020 Dodgers who left the team via free agency or trades -- Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Pedro Baez, Alex Wood, Jake McGee, Adam Kolarek, Dylan Floro, Josh Sborz and Terrance Gore -- will be presented with their rings throughout the season, a team official told City News Service.

Continuing the tradition of recent World Series champions, the Dodgers will wear special-edition jerseys and caps for the three-game series against the Nationals, featuring gold-outlined logos, a World Series champions patch and a gold VII on the sleeve in recognition of the franchise's seven championships.

The jerseys and caps will go on sale exclusively at Dodger Stadium, Dodgers Clubhouse stores throughout the Los Angeles area and Dodgers.com starting at noon before a broader release on Monday.

Here's what to expect on Friday:

Dodger Stadium Express Buses



Metro’s Dodger Stadium Express will begin modified service on Friday, running between Union Station and Harbor Gateway Transit Center to the ballpark for every home game. Services will begin two hours before the start of the game on April 9 and continue until 45 minutes after the final out. For subsequent games, Union Station service will begin 90 minutes before the start of the games. Harbor Gateway Transit Center service will continue to operate up to two hours before the games.

This month, Union Station service will operate out of Bay 3 in Patsaouras Bus Plaza.

The frequency of buses will be slightly reduced due to limited fan attendance.

Rides are free with a game ticket. Face masks are required while on board or while waiting to board.

Dodger Stadium Parking

• Parking gates open 1½ hours before the start of the game.

• Parking must be purchased in advance and will not be sold at the stadium gates.

• The stadium and parking lots will be completely smoke-free, including a ban on electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

• Masks are required for everyone over the age of 2, except when actively eating or drinking.

• Masks should fit snugly, with no gaps.

• Neck gaiters, bandanas, and masks with ventilation valves are not acceptable.

• Visual markers will be laid out for lines and social distancing.

• Cleaning practices will be enhanced throughout the stadium.

• Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the ballpark.

• Bathrooms have been modified to reduce capacity and will use touchless soap and towel dispensers.

• Stadium gates open 1 hour before the start of the game.

• Bags - including backpacks and purses - are not permitted, except diaper bags for infants, and clear plastic bags smaller than 12"X12"X6”. Bags are also subject to search - yes, including the diaper bags.

• No cash is accepted for any transaction - only debit cards, credit cards, or other contactless payments such as Apple, Google or Samsung digital wallets. Seven Cash-to-Card kiosks are located throughout the stadium.

• The parking lots as well as the stadium are all no-smoking areas. That includes electronic cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products.

• Fans will not be able to access the field-of-play at any time.

• There will be a 12-foot buffer zone around the dugouts and bullpens. There will be no opportunities for autographs or personal photos with the players.

• All food will be ordered from the seats and picked up from the concession areas.

• All seats will be sold in pods, ranging in sizes from two to six. Each pod will be socially distanced from neighboring pods, and will be limited to a single party.

• Tickets can only be bought digitally, accessed through the MLB Ballpark App, and presented on a mobile device to enter the stadium.