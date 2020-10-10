The Los Angeles Dodgers will host drive-in viewing parties for the National League Championship Series, which begins Monday against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas.
Viewing will take place on 60-foot screens in Dodger Stadium parking lots 2 and 3 with audio broadcast through FM radio, with the same safety restrictions in place that are currently used for drive-in movie screenings in Los Angeles County.
Admission is $75 per car and must be purchased in advance online at Dodgers.com/DriveIn.
"We have the best fans in baseball, and the support of Dodger fans has meant so much to us this year," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We wish we could be playing in front of 56,000 fans at Dodger Stadium Monday, but we're excited that the Dodgers have created a safe way for the community to come together and hopefully cheer us on to the World Series."
Concessions will not be available, and fans are encouraged to bring their own food and beverages, though alcohol is strictly prohibited.
No outdoor seating is permitted, and social distancing and mandatory face coverings will be enforced should fans need to access restrooms, which will be sanitized regularly.
Monday's game begins at 5:08 p.m. Parking gates will open for the Dodger Stadium Drive-In one hour prior to game time.
