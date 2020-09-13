Dodger fans held up signs that read "Cheaters Never Prosper" and "We Hate You" as the Houston Astros -- who were found to have cheated the Dodgers out of a 2017 World Series Championship -- arrived for a pair of games at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

Since the ballpark is off limits to the public during the pandemic, Dodger fans found other ways to express their anger outside Dodger Stadium during the weekend's games -- the first time the Astro have played at Dodger stadium since the 2017 World Championship, says Dodgers Nation.

In addition to the protest on the ground, small planes flew over the stadium with anti-Astros messages that were paid through two separate crowd fundraisers, the L.A. Times reported.

Today's banners read “Astros cheated! Never forget! Go Dodgers” and “Hey Astr*s, Try Stealing This Sign.” The banners were paid through an online fundraiser that raised more than $1,900.

The Astros make their return to Dodger Stadium, the disgraces of baseball (Via @HeyHJP) pic.twitter.com/CfoDRjJRYa — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 12, 2020

The Astros are in town, and Dodger fans are not messing around(Via @4Ev3rblue) pic.twitter.com/yWDGxm7lAo — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) September 12, 2020

And now we have a third entry in the Astros insult airplane banner parade... “Hey Astr*s, Try Stealing This Sign.” #astros vs #dodgers at #dodgerstadium tonight! #ITFDB pic.twitter.com/g3BSryAmNm — Wesley Ryan Davenport (@davenport_media) September 13, 2020

Two more airplanes dragging signs are flying over Dodger Stadium before tonight’s Dodgers-Astros game pic.twitter.com/IABbT3Qryk — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 13, 2020