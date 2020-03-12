The Dodger fans that normally flood the streets, restaurants and bars of Echo Park for the team's season opener might be a no-show this year.

There's increasing speculation that the team will either postpone or move the March 25 season opener against the San Francisco Giants as concerns grow over the spread of the coronavirus, according to Dodger Blue and other sports blogs and news sites.

There's even talk that the ballpark might still host games but without spectators as some other sports teams and leagues are doing.

The Dodgers have not announced any changes. But the team is under increasing pressure after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday night recommended that all large gatherings expected to draw more than 250 attendees should be cancelled or postponed to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Dodger season opener easily attracts more than 50,000 fans.

While the NBA has suspended its season, Major League Baseball has reportedly leaned in favor of moving games to locations where there have been no major outbreaks. That's getting tougher to do -- San Francisco has also prohibited large events, including Giants baseball games.

“It’s obviously very fluid," Andrew Friedman, President of Dodger operations, told the L.A. Times. " And we are trying to do everything we can to make sure our players, our fans, our staff, everyone, is being looked after, we’re being smart about how to handle this."

Postponing games or preventing fans from attending would be a big financial blow to the many bars and restaurants near the stadium that get a significant boost in business before and after the games.

Some Echo Park bars had already begun promoting their proximity to the stadium as the season opener approaches. "Bar Henry is a prime spot to grab a cocktail or two before or after heading to Dodger Stadium," said an email earlier this month from a representative of the Sunset Boulevard bar.

This year the Dodgers were also expected to unveil $100 million worth of improvements, including a new center-field plaza with restaurants, bars, shops and other amenities.