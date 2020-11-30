A proposed aerial gondola linking Dodger Stadium and Union Station has generated resistance from community activists opposed to running the line above Los Angeles State Historic Park, the L.A. Times reported.
A gondola system between Union Station and Dodger Stadium is being proposed by a company funded by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. The two possible routes would each pass over at least some portion of the park - bringing along the infrastructure of a passenger tower, stanchions, aerial cables and gondola cars.
“We don’t want gondolas in this park,” said park volunteer Xochitl Manzanilla. “People come here to enjoy nature, open space and fly kites high up in the sky.”
Read more at the Los Angeles Times.
It's a terrible idea, it's a stupid toy, and high priced at $10 each way for what would cost $1.75 on the bus from Union Station to the stadium, or they already have a dedicated shuttle bus much cheaper than $10. Even if you beleive the time estimates the developer promises, it would save you no more than five minutes, probably less -- so what. It's not that far a distance that Dodger traffic will cause much loss of time.
It is serious visual blight. It will go over not only the park that the LA Times put all the focus on in its story, but the Chinatown commercial and residential area too. Who would want that thing in the air over their home, and at what they say will be only 30 feet high?! It woud be disruptive, and you would sorry all the time that it would fall on your home.
I'm sure it will look like a moving billboard. Will we next add a Zip line from the stadium to Union Station?
And $10 each way!? What moron would pay that for such a short distance?
