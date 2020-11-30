Dodger Gondola Rendering

Rendering of the gondola approaching a station at Dodger Stadium.

A proposed aerial gondola linking Dodger Stadium and Union Station has generated resistance from community activists opposed to running the line above Los Angeles State Historic Park, the L.A. Times reported.

A gondola system between Union Station and Dodger Stadium is being proposed by a company funded by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. The two possible routes would each pass over at least some portion of the park - bringing along the infrastructure of a passenger tower, stanchions, aerial cables and gondola cars.

“We don’t want gondolas in this park,” said park volunteer Xochitl Manzanilla. “People come here to enjoy nature, open space and fly kites high up in the sky.”

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments