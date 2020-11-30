A proposed aerial gondola linking Dodger Stadium and Union Station has generated resistance from community activists opposed to running the line above Los Angeles State Historic Park, the L.A. Times reported.

A gondola system between Union Station and Dodger Stadium is being proposed by a company funded by former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. The two possible routes would each pass over at least some portion of the park - bringing along the infrastructure of a passenger tower, stanchions, aerial cables and gondola cars.

“We don’t want gondolas in this park,” said park volunteer Xochitl Manzanilla. “People come here to enjoy nature, open space and fly kites high up in the sky.”

