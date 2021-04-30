Los Angeles' mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will end operations by the end of May while the city shifts more doses to appointment-free, walk-up centers and mobile clinics, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today.

The announcement comes as demand for coronavirus vaccines is diminishing around the region -- a trend that County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer on Thursday described as "very worrisome." Only about 30% of L.A. County residents are fully vaccinated.

Ferrer said the number of people getting their first vaccination at county sites had dropped significantly over the past week. Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Jeff Gorell told the Los Angeles Times that the city has also seen a significant drop in appointment slots at city-run clinics.

The Dodger Stadium site -- one of the largest mass vaccination centers in the country -- has been the location of 1,038,899 COVID-19 tests and more than 420,000 vaccine doses, the mayor's office said.

L.A. to shift vaccination focus to smaller community sites

Garcetti's office said the transition from mass vaccination sites to more community-based options is the next step in vaccine programs nationwide.

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"As we enter the next phase in our vaccination program ... our city is prepared to bring doses to Angelenos and move us closer to the end of this pandemic," Garcetti said in a statement.

As of Friday, nearly 50% of eligible Los Angeles County residents have received at least one dose, and 30% are fully vaccinated, the city said.

Meanwhile, officials are turning their focus to reaching residents who might remain undecided and unvaccinated for a wide range of reasons, including issues of accessibility, convenience, or hesitation.

Garcetti's office said the number of vaccination appointments offered by the city will not change. Instead, the supply of doses will be scaled up at locations spread out across Los Angeles such as USC and through Mobile Outreach for Vaccine Equity, or MOVE, clinics.

No-appointment vaccinations at Cal State LA and Lincoln Heights

In an initial step in the transition, beginning Friday and Saturday, the city will offer no-appointment vaccinations at Pierce College and the Lincoln Park Recreation Center in Lincoln Heights.

Next week, USC, Cal State LA, Southwest College and San Fernando Park will begin accepting vaccination walk-ins without an appointment, as will all 10 mobile vaccination clinics, Garcetti's office said.

The city will also pilot an evening clinic at a mobile site in South L.A., operating from 9 a.m. until 9 p..m, to give residents the ability to get their doses after work and after regular business hours.