Tommy Lasorda, the eternally optimistic Hall of Famer who managed the Los Angeles Dodgers for 20 seasons and led them to two World Series titles, has died at the age of 93, the team announced today.

Lasorda, long hailed as one of the most colorful figures in baseball, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home just after 10 p.m. Thursday and was taken to a hospital "with resuscitation in progress," according to the Dodgers. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m.

Lasorda had just been released Tuesday from an Orange County hospital, where he spent about six weeks. He was hospitalized in November, shortly after attending the Dodgers' World Series-clinching victory in Arlington, Texas. No official reason for the hospitalization was ever provided, although TMZ reported that he was suffering from heart issues and spent time on a ventilator in an intensive-care unit.

Lasorda was released from the ICU in early December, but remained hospitalized.

A Hall of Famer since 1997, Lasorda led the Dodgers to two World Series championships and two World Series losses during his 20-year managerial career.

The Fullerton resident was with the Dodgers organization for more than 70 years as a player, scout, manager and front office executive. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, before reaching the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

He managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, and was serving as a special adviser to the chairman.

"My family, my partners and I were blessed to have spent a lot of time with Tommy," Mark Walter, Dodgers owner/chairman, said. "He was a great ambassador for the team and baseball and a mentor to players and coaches. He always had time for an autograph and a story for his many fans and he was a good friend. he will be dearly missed."

Praised as one of baseball's greatest ambassadors and known as one of the sport's great interviews, Lasorda was a ubiquitous media presence during his managing days and made multiple appearances on television shows, often playing himself. His Dodger teams reached the World Series four times and frequently knocked on the door in other seasons, winning division titles in 1983, 1985 and 1995 and missing the playoffs by a single game in 1980 and 1982.

Lasorda was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 22, 1927. He was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1945, but reached the big leagues as a pitcher with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. He started one game for the 1955 Dodgers and won a World Series ring that year despite only appearing in four games.

Lasorda struggled to stick in the major leagues as a pitcher. He was sold to the Kansas City Athletics in 1956, traded to the New York Yankees and then sold back to the Dodgers in 1957. But he played more for the Montreal Royals of the International League, a Dodgers' minor league affiliate. He was once sent down to Montreal after the Dodgers were forced to keep a young Sandy Koufax on their roster due to the Bonus Rule. He later joked that it took Koufax -- a Hall of Famer and one the greatest pitchers in baseball history -- to keep him off the Dodger pitching staff.

After his playing career ended in 1960, Lasorda spent the next decade working his way up through the Dodgers organization as a scout and minor league manager. In 1973 he was made the team's third-base coach and heir-apparent to longtime manager Walter Alston, finally taking over when Alston retired at the end of the 1976 season.

In his early years managing the team, the gregarious Lasorda was often known as much for his celebrity connections, bringing famous pals such as Frank Sinatra and Don Rickles and fellow Italian-American notables such as Tony Danza into the clubhouse after games. His Hollywood ways led some to dismiss his managerial abilities, but Lasorda would eventually win them over with sheer endurance and two world championships.

Lasorda was named a team vice president after he stepped down from the manager's role and has spent his subsequent years helping the team's scouting, international and community relations departments, making several speaking engagements annually.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a manager in 1997, his first year of eligibility. Since the death of Red Schoendienst in June 2018, he has been the oldest living Hall of Famer.

"This is the greatest thing that ever happened to me in my lifetime," Lasorda said in his HOF induction speech. "I've been fortunate enough to win world championships, (manage teams with) Cy Young Awards, MVPs, nine rookies of the year, All-Star games, but they come and go. But the Hall of Fame is eternity, and I thank God for all of it."

In the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, Lasorda became the first manager to win a World Series championship and lead a team to an Olympic gold medal, when the U.S. defeated Cuba, 4-0 in the gold medal game. Cuba was favored to win and had won the gold medal at the previous two Olympics.

Lasorda is credited with spending 71 years working for the Dodgers organization, edging out broadcaster Vin Scully for the most of anyone. Scully retired in 2016. In recent years, Lasorda was a special adviser to the chairman.

Scully, whose wife Sandi died Sunday, said he will forever remember Lasorda's "boundless enthusiasm."

Lasorda was married to Jo for 70 years. The couple met in Greenville, South Carolina -- Jo's hometown -- while Lasorda was playing for the minor league Greenville Spinners.

Lasorda is survived by Jo, their daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily Tess