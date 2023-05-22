The Dodgers reversed course today and re-invited The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a gay activists' organization, to the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night next month.
The team also publicly apologized to the organization after coming under heavy criticism when it withdrew the invitation last week to its June 16 Pride Night.
"After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families," according to a team statement Monday afternoon.
There was no immediate comment from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. But the Dodgers indicated in a statement that the group's members "have agreed to receive the gratitude of our collective communities for the lifesaving work that they have done tirelessly for decades."
The team's decision to dis-invite the group last week was prompted by criticism from various Catholic groups. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a complaint to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying the group "mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith."
That in turn unleashed a wave of criticism against the Dodgers from gay rights activists, local politicians and others who said the team was capitulating to pressure from far-right groups.
