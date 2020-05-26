Full-time employees of the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be furloughed or laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those making over $75,000 per year will face a system of tiered salary cuts beginning on June 1, the team confirmed to City News Service today.

The Dodgers informed hundreds of employees of the cuts via a Zoom conference call this afternoon.

Employees making $75,000 or more annually will have their pay reduced by up to 35%, with a larger percentage cut for those with higher salaries.

Dodger stadium has been dark this spring since the coronavirus outbreak forced the team to indefinitely postpone the start of the season.

Most of Major League Baseball's 30 teams -- including the Dodgers -- had already pledged to pay their full-time employees through the end of May.