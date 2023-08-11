The Dodgers tonight will retire the No. 34 worn by legendary left-hander Fernando Valenzuela, breaking precedent to honor one of the most popular players in team history.
Sen. Alex Padilla, retired Dodger broadcaster Jaime Jarrín and Dodger president and CEO Stan Kasten are set to join Valenzuela in speaking at the 6:20 p.m. ceremony that will be televised by SportsNet LA before tonight's 7:10 p.m. game against the Colorado Rockies.
Since the Dodgers began retiring jerseys in 1972, all but one of the 11 jerseys before Valenzuela's were worn by members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. The exception was Jim Gilliam, the longtime Dodgers infielder, outfielder and coach whose No. 19 was retired on Oct. 10, 1978, before Game 1 of the World Series, two days after he died from a massive brain hemorrhage at the age of 49.
When Kasten announced on Feb. 4 at the team's annual FanFest that Valenzuela's jersey would be retired, he said, "The one question that I continuously get asked, more than anything else, is about retiring Fernando Valenzuela's number. The citywide call by our fans to honor him is truly remarkable.
"What he accomplished during his playing career, not only on the field but in the community, is extraordinary. He truly lit up the imaginations of baseball fans everywhere. It's hard to envision a player having a greater impact on a fan base than the one Fernando has had."
No one has worn 34 for the Dodgers since Valenzuela was released during spring training in 1991.
Retiring the number "had been kicking around with us for several years," Kasten said, adding that it probably would have been done sooner if not for the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic created in the team's promotional planning.
"It's been clear what Fernando means to fans. Someone asked about him being an exception -- I think that is the best word to describe Fernando's accomplishments on the field, in the community and his connection to our fan base. Those are all exceptional.
"The main thing was the constant clamor I got from fans. As you know I walk through the stands every night. I get all kinds of comments -- some good, some bad. Mostly good. But the question I get more than any other is about retiring Fernando's jersey. That convinced us this was the right thing to do.
"We had the policy. But at the end of the day, this just made more sense than just sticking to the policy."
The Dodgers' first jersey retirement ceremony came on June 4, 1972, when the No. 39 jersey worn by Roy Campanella, the No. 32 jersey worn by Sandy Koufax and the No. 42 jersey worn by Jackie Robinson were retired. Gilliam's jersey was the next to be retired, followed in 1980 by the No. 4 jersey worn by Duke Snider.
The No. 24 jersey worn by manager Walter Alston was retired in 1983. The No. 1 jersey worn by Pee Wee Reese and the No. 53 worn by Don Drysdale were both retired in 1984. The No. 2 jersey worn by Tommy Lasorda was retired in 1997, the No. 20 jersey worn by Don Sutton in 1998 and the No. 14 jersey worn by Gil Hodges in 2022.
"To be a part of the group that includes so many legends is a great honor," Valenzuela said. "But also for the fans -- the support they've given me as a player and working for the Dodgers, this is also for them.
"I'm happy for all the fans and all the people who have followed my career. They're going to be very excited to know that my No. 34 is being retired."
Prior to Friday night festivities at Dodgers Stadium, Valenzuela will also be honored at Los Angeles City Hall where the City Council will issue a proclamation declaring the day as Fernando Valenzuela Day in Los Angeles.
A drone show celebrating Valenzuela's career will follow Friday's game.
The celebration of Valenzuela's career will continue Saturday when the first 40,000 ticketed fans will receive a bobblehead of Valenzuela's career and Sunday when the team will give out replicas of Valenzuela's 1981 World Series ring.
