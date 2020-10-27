The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988 tonight, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to win the best-of-seven series three games to two. The game ended with news that the Dodgers were ordered by the league to take third baseman Justin Turner out of the game after he was found to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The win was accompanied by fireworks and a large police presence from Echo Park to East LA as cheering fans celebrated the victorious end of a season in which the pandemic prevented the public from attending games.

Whittier Boulevard in East Los Angeles was completely blocked by celebrations. Fans in vehicles in downtown Los Angeles and Pacoima did donuts, causing smoke from the tires to fill the streets. Metro bus service was delayed or detoured in several locations because celebrating fans had blocked streets.

In Echo Park, fans filled portions of Sunset Boulevard, setting off skyrockets as police blocked off intersections and LAPD and media choppers hovered overhead. Crowds in the street could be heard screaming and cheering as cars honked their horns. The LA Times reported that items were thrown at officers near the ballpark, and police fired rubber bullets as they tried to clear the streets.

There were no immediate reports of damage or arrests.

Streets around Dodger Stadium were closed to traffic, as police assisted vehicles getting out of the area after the game, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is under a citywide tactical alert as a precaution during celebrations of the Dodgers' championship, according to Officer Luis Garcia.

A tactical alert is a "an announcement of the anticipated redistribution of on-duty officers to achieve personnel levels necessary for controlling an emergency," according to the LAPD.

People were urged to avoid the area and residents to have identification in order to be allowed through the area.

The LAPD urged fans to celebrate at home.

"I know you want to celebrate like everybody else, but let's do it properly, let's do it the way the Dodgers did, with pride in themselves and pride in our great city. Let's show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way," retired Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully said in a video played on the LAPD's Twitter account.

Mookie Betts set up the tying run with a sixth-inning double, scored the go-ahead run and added an insurance run by homering on an 0-2 pitch leading off the bottom of the eighth at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Corey Seager was selected as the recipient of the Willie Mays World Series MVP Award. Seager reached base on 14 of his 26 plate appearances in the Series for a .538 on-base percentage, had a .400 batting average with eight hits in 20 at-bats with two home runs and five RBI.

Seager was also the MVP of the National League Championship Series. He is the first player to be the MVP of a league championship series and World Series in the same year.

Victor Gonzalez, the fifth of seven Dodger pitchers, was credited with the victory, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three.

Julio Urias retired all seven batters he faced, striking out four, for the save.

Austin Barnes, the No. 9 hitter in the Dodgers' lineup, singled off Blake Snell with one out in the sixth. The hit prompted Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash to replace Snell with Nick Anderson.

Betts, the first batter to face Anderson, hit a 2-0 fastball for a double, advancing Barnes to third. Barnes scored the tying run on Anderson's wild pitch.

Seager, the next batter, hit a ground ball to Rays' first baseman Ji- Man Choi. Betts broke for home and beat Choi's throw to the plate for what proved to be the winning run.

Tampa Bay scored its run when Randy Arozarena, its second batter, homered off rookie right-hander Tony Gonsolin.

Anderson was charged with the loss.

Dodger third baseman Justin Turner was removed from the game before the start of the eighth inning because of a positive coronavirus test, Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all," Turner tweeted at 9:28 p.m. PDT.

"Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA. #WorldSeriesChamps"

A photo of Turner without a mask joining his teammates for a team picture on the field after the game was posted on Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal, a reporter on Fox's Major League Baseball telecasts, tweeted that a positive result from a coronavirus test Turner took Monday came back in the second inning.

Turner's test from earlier Tuesday "was then expedited, and when it came back positive, he was removed from the game," Rosenthal tweeted.

