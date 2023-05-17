Following criticism from various Catholic groups and even a U.S. senator, the Dodgers today withdrew an invitation the team had extended to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence -- described on its website as an "order of queer and trans nuns" -- to participate in the team's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night.
The group had been scheduled to receive a Community Hero Award at the team's June 16 Pride Night, honoring its efforts to promote human rights, diversity and "spiritual enlightenment." The Sisters' website describes the organization as "a leading-edge order of queer and trans nuns."
"This year, as part of a full night of programming, we invited a number of groups to join us," according to a statement issued by the team today. "We are now aware that our inclusion of one group in particular -- The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence -- in this year's Pride Night has been the source of some controversy.
The Dodgers, in a statement, said: "Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters' inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year's group of honorees."
Responding to the Dodgers' announcement today, one of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence's most veteran and visible members, known as Sister Roma, said the team was giving in to "right-wing pseudo-Christian media."
"So disappointing to see the Dodgers cave to the conservative pseudo- Christian homophobes," Sister Roma wrote on Twitter. "This weaponizing of religion is exactly what the (Sisters) have been protesting for decades."
The Dodgers' original decision to honor the group drew criticism from various Catholic organizations. Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, accused the team of "rewarding anti-Catholicism" by honoring the group.
Donohue said he wrote to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to protest the Dodgers' decision to honor the group.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, sent a complaint to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, saying the group "mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith."
"Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being `inclusive and welcoming to everyone' by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians -- and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?" Rubio wrote in his letter.
But the team's decision to dis-invite the group also generated criticism.
"If they're not invited, I'm not going," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath wrote on her Twitter page. "Celebrating Pride is about inclusion. Do better."
