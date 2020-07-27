Each Park - The season opener at Dodger Stadium was - definitely - a baseball game. Yes, we can confidently say that.

It featured two major league teams playing in the same place at the same time. Mookie Betts was there. Clayton Kershaw wasn’t. And after nine innings, the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants (8-1), as sometimes happens.

Also, nobody started The Wave. So there’s that.

But for the fans - all of them watching only at home - it was a little strange.

“I’m happy that the season is back, but it’s not the same,” said Frankie Quintana, who lives six blocks away from the ballpark. He still wore his jersey while he watched the game. But … no pre-gaming. No barbecues. “The level of excitement is not the same as it usually is,” he said.

Kelly Erickson, who also lives a few blocks from the stadium, had a similar reaction.

“It was kind of weird,” said Erickson, who usually attends a dozen games a year. “I haven’t had a moment to digest it all."

This should have been an interesting game for Erickson in particular. Her family is deeply split between Giants fans and Dodger fans - to the point where she’s had to block some relatives in group texts. But here was an opening game between northern and southern California - the perfect mix for a real, domestic blow-out, and … nothing.

“I never really heard from any of my family about this,” Erickson said.

Even the announcers themselves seemed subdued, as they spoke from separate locations instead sharing a broadcast booth.

"The commentary was strange, all the stuff they were talking about to fill the silence,” said Briar Kirk, a 12-year-old fan from Elysian Valley. “It felt like they were just having a private conversation.”

The silence, of course, resulted from a lack of fans in the stadium - just paper likenesses and pre-recorded cheers. (And yet a mylar balloon somehow drifted onto the field at the bottom of the eighth, prompting the organist to play a riff from "99 Luftballons.")

Erickson said she even considered plunking down money for a cardboard cutout of herself to put in the stands.

“My dad said it’s the only time I might be behind home plate,” Erickson said. In the end, though, “I guess we decided to spend the money on beer.” A prudent allocations of funds.

As for the cardboard cutouts in place of fans? Yeah. About that.

“The cut-outs and piped-in cheers bugged me,” said former Eagle Rock resident Dominique Dibbell. “I wish we could hear the players cursing. Also, why aren’t they allowing fans in the parking lot and setting up the Jumbotron to face out, like a drive in?”

Mary Bekuhrs of Highland Park - whose sympathies seem to rest with San Francisco (“I watched the Giants' game. Sorry.”) - noted that the cardboard cutouts at least showed some fan loyalty.

“The crowd stayed past the seventh inning! Amazing,” Bekuhrs said.

On the other hand, the seventh is when this game really ended anyway. Mookie Betts expertly slid home, scoring his first run as a Dodger and finally breaking the 1-1 tie that had plagued this game for three prior innings. The house of cards started collapsing for the Giants, and the seventh ended with L.A. up 6-1. All that was left was for Kike Hernández to homer in two more runs in the next inning.

The cardboard cutouts could’ve left early and beaten traffic.

“It was fun. I had a good time watching it,” Quintana said. “Hopefully next year, we could have an opening day that’s normal for us.”