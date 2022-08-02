In Memory of Vin Scully

A memorial to Vin Scully with flowers, candles and other items began taking shape outside of Dodger Stadium shortly after his death was announced. 

Legendary Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully died today at the age of 94 at his home in Hidden Hills, the team announced.

"We have lost an icon," said Dodger President and CEO Stan Kasten. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.  He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian.  He loved people. He loved life.  He loved baseball and the Dodgers.  And he loved his family.

