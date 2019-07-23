The Dodgers today will unveil plans to build a new center field plaza with restaurants, bars, beer gardens and a new children's play area as part of a $100 million renovation to the ballpark, according to the L.A. Times.
The project, which will also include bridges that will connect the outfield stands to the main section of the stadium, is scheduled to be finished by next season, when Dodger Stadium hosts the 2020 MLB All-Star Game.
"It’s going to act like a two-acre tailgating area pre- and postgame," Stan Kasten, Dodgers president and chief executive, told the Times.
New $100M renovations at Dodger Stadium - include a new centerfield plaza as well as elevators and bridges that will connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium for the first time. Jackie Robinson statue will be moved to left field plaza. #LABleedsBlue pic.twitter.com/eQAwRrAwCX— NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) July 23, 2019
The changes -- which include new seating areas and spaces for live music -- will not mean any changes to the stadium's seating capacity of 56,000 or views of the mountains, officials said.
Plans for the outfield plaza and other renovations are scheduled to be officially revealed during an afternoon news conference.
