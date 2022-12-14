Two people with little or no experience inside city government now represent the Eastside on the L.A. City Council - one of the most powerful urban bodies in America.
Hugo Soto-Martinez spent most of his career as a union organizer before defeating incumbent Mitch O’Farrell in the 13th District Council race. Eunisses Hernandez orbited the political sphere as a police and prison reform activist before beating District 1 Councilmember Gil Cedillo in the June primary.
So how will things turn out for them? And for the rest of us?
Novice Bumps
“There are going to be kind of novice bumps,” said Jaime Regalado, a political science professor emeritus at Cal State L.A. “Coming in, there are always bumps for the newcomers on the council. Any city council.”
Regalado notes that Silver Lake’s Nithya Raman, also a progressive with little City Hall experience, had a rough start when she was elected to the council two years ago from the 4th District.
“Don’t do what Nithya did,” is political consultant Rick Taylor’s advice to Hernandez and Soto-Martinez at the start of their terms.
“Whatever she did didn’t work the first couple of years,” Taylor said. “Has she gotten her feet a little more planted? I think so, truthfully. But clearly, she stumbled and fumbled and went through different staff members at a high level, couldn’t find her footing.”
Make Friends & Hire Smart
Nothing happens on a 15-member council without a majority vote. So for Soto-Martinez and Hernandez, the first step may be to build relationships with other council members, Taylor suggested. Find some common ground even with the members with whom you disagree.
Hiring experienced staff is also key. “Not everybody has to be insiders from City Hall,” Taylor said. “But I think it would be smart for them to hire a few people that know how that building works.”
In that regard, Hernandez has hired Ivette Serna, who was not only one of Raman’s staff members, but also once worked for Cedillo. Soto-Martinez tapped Patricia Castellanos, a former deputy for County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, to head his staff.
Progressive Threesome
Hernandez and Soto-Martinez do have an important advantage starting out, an advantage that Raman lacked, Regalado pointed out: A natural progressive coalition.
“They’ve got an automatic threesome there on most of the key issues that these young progressive Turks are going to try to be pushing,” Regalado said.
