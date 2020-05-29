The LAPD tonight ordered persons off the streets of Downtown and businesses to close after demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd turned violent.

The department declared an unlawful assembly after an officer was attacked on a downtown street, protestors shut down freeways and multiple people were detained for allegedly damaging police cars and throwing objects at officers.

Demonstrators gathered about 5 p.m. outside City Hall and marched south on Spring Street, then north on Figueroa Street to demand justice for George Floyd, who died Monday after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man's neck for several minutes while three other officers looked on.

An officer was put in a chokehold and kicked by some protesters in the Pershing Square area, according to broadcast reports from the scene. It was not immediately clear if that was the same officer who was sent to a hospital with injuries from a confrontation with some of the demonstrators.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Gisselle Espinoza told reporters it was disappointing to see protesters attack the officer.

"This was not what we wanted," Espinoza said. "We wanted it to be peaceful. We want people to exercise their First Amendment right to assemble, for speech and we wanted this to be peaceful. We want peoples' voices heard and that's not what's happening."

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack on the officer, Espinoza said.

Several people were detained shortly before 7 p.m. near Fifth and Olive streets for allegedly throwing objects at officers and damaging police cars that were parked near the intersection, according to broadcast reports from the scene.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a group of about 100 blocked traffic on the Harbor (110) Freeway, near the James M. Wood Boulevard exit. They were cleared from the freeway, but re-entered near Fifth Street about 8:20 p.m.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Mayor Eric Garcetti asked for calm in a message on Twitter at about 10 p.m.

"We respect every Angeleno's right to protest, but violence and vandalism hurts all," he wrote. "Let's remember why we march, protect each other, and bring a peaceful end to a painful night."

110 fwy DTLA right now pic.twitter.com/HwOozL4T90 — blacklivesmatter (@notpiscesfinest) May 30, 2020

Protests in Los Angeles have been generally peaceful, though some demonstrators shattered the windows of two on-duty California Highway Patrol vehicles while hundreds of demonstrators blocked traffic on the Hollywood (101) Freeway, near Alameda Street, downtown Wednesday afternoon.

But tensions began following two nights of unrest as well as looting in Minneapolis. By this afternoon, the LAPD was placed on tactical alert as a precaution ahead of the protests, according to Officer Tony Im. The issuing of a tactical alert requires all on-duty personnel to remain on duty, Im said.

"While the vast majority of individuals in Los Angeles have expressed those views in a peaceful manner, we have witnessed an increasing level of violence and property damage committed by small number of detractors," the LAPD said in a statement issued Friday afternoon. "The violence involved dangerous projectiles directed at our people as well as some property damage to businesses in the area. While isolated, if left unchallenged we face the potential of those actions expanding and hurting innocent individuals."

LAPD seen trying to detain protesters after squad car windows smashed, officer attacked downtown https://t.co/uHrpaRp3xm pic.twitter.com/gmxNAdO1uM — KTLA (@KTLA) May 30, 2020

Some Downtown protestors took aim at the media.

KNX-AM (1070) reporter Pete Demetriou was attacked during the protests, he said on Twitter. About five people punched him before others came to his aid, and a woman grabbed his microphone and yelled obscenities into it, but he was able to push her away.

A photo also circulated on Twitter of an ABC7 van tagged with illegible graffiti.