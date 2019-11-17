Good Evening!
It's Sunday, Nov. 17. Yes, it was hot today. In fact, the temperature in Downtown LA peaked 92 degrees -- a record high for the date. But you can expect much cooler weather and even rain in the coming week.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox today:
The driver involved in the deadly July 25 crash at Figueroa Street and Pasadena Avenue has been arrested, LAPD Central Traffic Division detective Juan Campos said today. Jeremy Espinosa of Highland Park was arrested this weekend and is facing a possible murder charge. Authorities allege that Espinoza, who is 18, was DUI and driving recklessly when he crashed into a pole, killing 18-year-old passenger Eddie Sanchez. Espinoza is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
Officials hauled out the big scissors and red ribbon on Saturday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Silver Lake branch library. Check out the photos below that compare yesterday's ribbon cutting to the original in 2009 that includes then Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and council members Eric Garcetti and Tom Labonge.
A warm, sunny Saturday found several birthday parties being celebrated at the Silver Lake Meadow, said Dan Gershon, who snapped a photo of a woman preparing a birthday balloon bouquet. "Never saw as many visitors to our park," said Dan. "Several birthdays were being celebrated. These balloons are destined for one."
