Good Afternoon!

It's Wednesday, December 18. After a chilly and partly cloudy afternoon, the skies are expected to clear tonight and temps fall into the 40s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

There was an armed street robbery this afternoon in Eagle Rock. The gunman with a semiautomatic handgun took a wallet from the victim in the 1400 block of Campus Road at about 12:30 pm, said LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee. The suspect, described as a heavy set male Latino wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans, ran westbound. No shots were fired. Thanks to The Eastsider tipster who informed us of the robbery.

Congressman Adam Schiff today delivered a floor speech as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. "Donald J. Trump sacrificed our national security in an effort to cheat in the next election. And for that, and his continued efforts to seek foreign interference in our elections, he must be impeached," said Schiff. You can read Schiff's remarks here. Schiff's 28th District includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

There's been a dramatic rise in the number of marijuana and drug related DUI cases in recent years, officials said at a press conference today. City Attorney Mike Feuer said the number of cases his office has handled involving driving under the influence of drugs has increased by 66% in just a couple of years. Meanwhile, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said there has been an "alarming trend" in Los Angeles County in which the number of DUI cases involving marijuana has nearly quadrupled since 2017 following the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.