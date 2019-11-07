Good Morning!

It's Thursday, Nov. 7. After a foggy start to the day, you can expect a warm up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and inbox this morning:

An Eagle Rock tipster reports that there were some commercial burglaries or vandalism on Colorado Boulevard overnight. One officer said there had been burglaries but did not have any details this morning. The burglary detectives at the LAPD Northeast Division have been contacted for more info.

The Hawk House in Silver Lake is coming up for a vote today to become a Historic Cultural Monument. The Mid Century residence is one of many Silver Lake homes and apartments designed by Harwell Hamilton Harris.

The morning got off to foggy start in Echo Park and other Eastside neighborhoods. They fog has lifted but conditions were still on the cool and gray side.

Today's Events

