A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A wildfire burned 45 acres in Eagle Rock and Glendale, forcing some temporary evacuations and prompting freeway closures before it was 100% contained. The fire began 4:09 p.m. Sunday near the 2900 block of Colorado Boulevard, near the junction of the 2 and 134 freeways in Eagle Rock. It spread to the north side of the 134 Freeway and slowly backed its way toward homes in the area. It was reported fully contained as of Wednesday. The Eastsider

Lincoln Heights-based Forever 21 is preparing possibly to file for bankruptcy. The fashion retailer, which started life as a clothing store in Highland Park, has reportedly met with little success in recently in trying to gain additional financing and restructure its debt. Currently, Forever 21 operates more than 800 stores worldwide. A bankruptcy would help it get rid of some of the more unprofitable stores branches. Los Angeles Times

A pair of proposals would prohibit RVs and campers from parking overnight on several streets in Angeleno Heights and Los Feliz. The motions are now making their way through City Hall. The ideas were introduced separately by two different City Council members. The motions don't mention the homeless, but say instead that the vehicles "create dangerous situations" by constricting traffic lanes or are associated with "public safety issues." The Eastsider

A group called Sunset4All is campaigning to put in a protected bike lake along Sunset Boulevard from Echo Park to East Hollywood - specifically from Douglas Street (near Dodger Stadium) all the way to Fountain Avenue. Though there are already bike lanes running along both sides of that corridor, they are not separated from traffic by anything except painted lines. Indeed, the corridor already listed on the high injury network, for streets where people are frequently injured or killed in traffic. The proposed bike lanes would not reduce the number of traffic lanes for cars. But we could lose some parking. Curbed

A cyclist was killed when running into a van near Griffith Park. The cyclist - a man in his 50s - collided with the van after its driver made a U-turn in the 3500 block of Griffith Park Boulevard. The driver of the van stayed on the scene and cooperated with police. The Eastisder

Were scenes in the TV show Gilligan's Island filmed at Echo Park Lake? Columnist Chris Erskine invites Dawn Wells (aka Mary Anne) to Echo Park to discuss a possible Echo Park connection - and to reminisce about the show itself. The conclusion? The lagoon scenes probably weren't shot there ... but maybe some publicity sessions were...? L.A. Times

A man who began floundering after going swimming in Echo Park Lake was dragged to shore by a boathouse worker and transported to a hospital by firefighters. The fully-clothed man had swum out about 50 yards into deep water on the eastern side of the lake when it appeared he was going under. Swimming is not permitted there. The man was conscious after being taken out of the water. The Eastsider

An 87-year-old man in East Los Angeles was fatally struck by a minivan on Sunday while riding an electric scooter across the street. Delfino Salazar of Los Angeles was crossing Third Street and Mednik Avenue at 5:10 pm on Aug. 25 in a crosswalk, using an electric "mobility device," when he was struck by a westbound 2002 Honda Odyssey driven by a 40-year-old Los Angeles man. Alcohol or drugs were not believed to have been a factor in the crash. The Eastsider

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A 23-year-old driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that injured a bicyclist on Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights. The arrest of Luis Rayaflores came a day after police released surveillance of the head-on collision. The Eastsider

Echo Park and Silver Lake residents are trying to help a coyote that has been seen roaming around with what appears to be a large chew toy stuck in its jaw. One resident posted a video of the animal on YouTube as it struggled to drink water from a fountain. Another posted a photo of the coyote on Donaldson Street. "He was trying to get it off, couldn't get it off," George Scheideman said. "Looked very uncomfortable." ABC7 & The Eastsider

Customers and employees at the Silver Lake Trader Joe's testified in court last week about their experience of last summer's deadly standoff and hostage-taking, as the court determines whether there is sufficient evidence to require Gene Evin Atkins, 29, to stand trial on 51 counts, including the alleged murder of store manager Melyda "Mely" Corado, who was fatally wounded by an officer's bullet during a gun battle. The Eastsider

Construction of the North Atwater Bridge over the L.A. River seems to be moving along. Where once it consisted of just a single, crooked white tower, it now has the bones of a span in place. This includes the 125-foot high "mast" and suspension cables. The 300-foot-long, cable-stayed bridge is scheduled to be finished later this year. Located about a half-mile north of Los Feliz Boulevard, it is designed to carry pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians - not motor vehicles - over the L.A. River. Daily News & Streetsblog

Dodgers Stadium will have its extended netting in place by Monday to protect the fans from fly balls, according to City News Service. The netting behind home plate and above both dugouts had already been extended eight feet. Now it's being extended an additional 124 feet down the baselines. Two fans at Dodger Stadium have been killed by foul balls - 79-year-old Linda Goldbloom last season and 14-year-old Alan Fish in 1970. This season saw a non-fatal injury last June when a female fan was hit while sitting four rows up from the field along the first base side of the diamond, just beyond the protective netting. The Eastsider

A cement truck rolled down a hill and collided with an auto and the garage of a single family home in Mount Washington. The driver was able to get out of the truck before the crash, which took place on the 3800 block of North Glenalbyn Drive. No injuries were reported. Firefighters created a dike to control the spread of fuel from the truck. The Eastsider