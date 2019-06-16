A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Former owners of a T-Mobile store in the Eagle Rock Plaza were arrested on federal charges alleging a $25 million cellphone unlocking scheme. In an operation that spanned August 2014 to January 2019, Argishti Khudaverdyan, 41, of Burbank, and Alen Gharehbagloo, 40, of La Cañada Flintridge, used stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to infiltrate the phone company’s internal computer systems and unlock cell phones to be used on any carrier's network, according to the U.S Attorney. The Eastsider

The officer who opened fire during a gunbattle last year at the Silver Lake Trader Joe's followed department policy when shooting at the suspect, according to a ruling by the L.A. Police Commission. The officer ended up killing a store manager who was an innocent bystander. The Commission sided with Chief Michel Moore, whose report on the July 21 shooting found that the suspect "presented an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury." L.A. Times & The Eastsider

A man was found shot to death in a recreation vehicle in an industrial area in Boyle Heights. Officers found a Latino man between 20 and 30-years-old in an RV parked in the 2900 block of East Washington Boulevard at about 5 a.m., after police had received a call reporting a shooting. The victim was unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Eastsider

Free lunches are being offered most of the summer to kids and teens across the city. Distribution points include the Echo Park Recreation Center at 1632 Bellevue Avenue and the Elysian Park Recreation Center at 929 Academy Road in Elysian Park. This comes from the Department of Recreation and Parks, which offers the free meals to children and teens ages one through 18. No application or proof of income is needed. But all meals must be eaten on site, and the food is handed out on a first-come/first-served basis. A free lunch program is also offered at the Echo Park Branch Library. These programs run from June 10 to August 9.

Ground has finally been broken for the Taylor Yard Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge, which will span the L.A. River, connecting Cypress Park and Elysian Valley. The $20.6 million bridge -- which will cost much more than originally expected -- is being paid for by Metro and is scheduled to open in early 2021. The Eastsider

The Hoover Street Yard - a nearly 90-year-old LADWP facility and storage yard in an emerging retail strip at Hoover and Clinton Street - will be getting a $150 million makeover. Most of the old Hoover Street Yard is scheduled to be demolished in July 2020, then replaced with a 60,000-square-foot facility with a district office building, a warehouse, a fleet maintenance facility, and even new meeting rooms that may be open to the public. The Eastsider

An effort to make Eagle Rock Boulevard safer and more attractive failed to secure a public grant, dealing a setback to a campaign known as Rock the Boulevard. Boulevard Sentinel

The $50 million bail set for the leader of La Luz del Mundo, which has a large church in East L.A., is believed to be a record amount in Los Angeles County. Naasón Joaquín García and his co-defendants have been charged with sex crimes, including human trafficking, production of child pornography, and the rape of a minor. An arraignment is scheduled for June 21. ABC7 & Fox

Posters in Highland Park declare that "Jazz is Dead" - but actually advertise a concert series that pushes jazz into new areas. “It’s a provocative statement that really forces people to think and hopefully dig deeper into the genre itself," Ali Shaheed Muhammad of a Tribe Called Quest said of the posters. "To see the older generation of jazz fans in the house with young kids, it’s worth all the hate comments we get." The Eastsider

A woman turned herself in to police after anonymous tips pointed to her as the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Los Feliz last month. After a pedestrian was injured at Hollywood Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, media accounts led to the multiple tips. Los Feliz Ledger

A new legend has been invented for Griffith Park - an immortal feral boy who lives in the park. Filmmaker and author Tim Kirk talks about a book of fiction that he and other authors put together.The Eastsider

The neighborhood's newest mural is Jackie Robinson sliding into a base. It's painted - along with Robinson's uniform number, 42 - on Lemoyne near Sunset, near the rear of a shoe store next to the public parking lot. The first African-American to play in baseball's major league - as well as the first black player inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame - Robinson spent his entire major league career with the Dodgers, but retired from baseball before the team moved to Los Angeles. The Eastsider

The pursuit of burglary suspects ended with a crash and small fire near the southbound exit of the 2 Freeway at Glendale Boulevard in Silver Lake. The incident began in Glendale when police responded to a report of a burglary at about 4 pm. A Toyota Avalon with several of the suspects was then spotted on the southbound 5 Freeway, where the car pulled over near Griffith Park and three people exited the vehicle. The driver then resumed driving down the freeway to the southbound 2, where the car crashed into another vehicle on Waterloo Street near Saint Teresa of Avila Church, sparking a small grass fire next to the freeway. The driver was taken to a hospital. The three other suspects remain at large. Fox 11 & L.A. Times

Staci Eddy of Echo Park got video of a hawk that rode around on the hood of her car. She was driving on Beaudry Street to Temple Street near Downtown when she found herself staring eye-to-eye with a red-tailed hawk perched on the other side of her windshield. She drove around for 15 minutes with the hawk on the hood before the bird took off. The Eastsider