July 30 quake map

A pair of small earthquakes -- the largest measuring magnitude 4.2 -- struck the San Fernando Valley this morning and were felt across a wide section of the city, according to preliminary reports.

The quake centered near Pacoima rattled windows in Echo Park, jolted residents in Boyle Heights and was also felt in East Los Angeles, according to accounts on social media.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, said the L.A. Fire Department. 

It appears there was a second, smaller magnitude 3.3 quake immediately after, according to US Geological Survey.

More quakes -- including a magnitude 3.9 at 6:48 am -- and micro quakes continued to rattle the valley in the hours after the initial temblors.

Many Twitter users also complained that the city's ShakeAlertLA app failed to notify them of the quake.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Tags

Load comments