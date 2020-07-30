A pair of small earthquakes -- the largest measuring magnitude 4.2 -- struck the San Fernando Valley this morning and were felt across a wide section of the city, according to preliminary reports.
The quake centered near Pacoima rattled windows in Echo Park, jolted residents in Boyle Heights and was also felt in East Los Angeles, according to accounts on social media.
There were no reports of injuries or damage, said the L.A. Fire Department.
It appears there was a second, smaller magnitude 3.3 quake immediately after, according to US Geological Survey.
More quakes -- including a magnitude 3.9 at 6:48 am -- and micro quakes continued to rattle the valley in the hours after the initial temblors.
Many Twitter users also complained that the city's ShakeAlertLA app failed to notify them of the quake.
A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred 0.62mi NNE of San Fernando, California. Details: https://t.co/0SSnnrHLVC Map: https://t.co/QaN6TYy5OM— LA QuakeBot (@earthquakesLA) July 30, 2020
Earthquake! Two big, sharp rattles in Atwater Village— Shaya Tayefe Mohajer (@Shaya_in_LA) July 30, 2020
Woke us in Eagle Rock & second aftershock was noticeable too.— Kenny Norwick (@kennynorwick) July 30, 2020
