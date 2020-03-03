Election Day is finally here!

Here's a run down of the day's news and events:

The latest batch election results issued at 11:18 pm shows that Council District 4 incumbent David Ryu has slipped a bit since earlier in the evening and now claims just over 50% of the votes tabulated so far -- he needs 50% or more to avoid a runoff. Meanwhile, in the Council District 14 election, former state senator Kevin de Leon has remained comfortably in the lead with about 53% of ballots counted compared to nearly 20% for his nearest competitor, Cyndi Otteson. In the L.A. Unified District 5 school board race, incumbent Jackie Goldberg has widened her lead and now claims about 58% of the votes counted.

The final results could take days or even weeks to be released after the county clerk reviews and tabulates outstanding ballots.

If early election results hold, L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey could potentially avoid a November runoff and keep her post for a third term, despite a tough battle against George Gascon, who was San Francisco's top prosecutor for 11 years, and federal public defender Rachel Rossi. Lacey had nearly 55% of the vote-by-mail ballots, with Gascon and Rossi roughly splitting the balance. If Lacey earns more than 50% of the vote, she will be reelected without need for the November runoff.

Incumbent Congressman Adam Schiff has a substantial lead over his challengers, according to preliminary results posted shortly before 10 pm. Schiff spearheaded the House of Representatives' failed attempt to impeach President Trump. One of his election rivals is drag queen and Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member G. "Maebe A. Girl" Pudlo. Maebe, who was the co-star of an Echo Park dinner-and-drag show, was in third place with 8.48% of the vote.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gave a spirited speech in Baldwin Hills tonight, proclaiming his campaign "very much alive," but Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared to be cruising to victory in California. Biden's rally was tainted by a scary moment when a pair of anti-dairy protesters managed to climb onto stage, with one tussling briefly with Biden's wife, Jill, before security descended on the pair and carried them away from the podium.

The first batch of election results show incumbent David Ryu leading in the Council District 4 race while former state senator Kevin de Leon leads the pack in the Council District 14 contest. Meanwhile, Jackie Goldberg is leading in the L.A. Unified District 5 school board election.

Bernie Sanders' campaign filed papers in federal court asking that polls remain open until 10 p.m. in light of "extreme wait times'" at various polling locations. The campaign contends that a failure to keep the vote centers open for an extra two hours would "immediately and irreparably" harm county voters' "right to participate in our democracy."

Associated Press is declaring Bernie Sanders winner of the California Democratic primary but hasn't provided details yet of Sanders' victory based on its projections.

The polls officially closed at 8 pm but voting centers will remain open for those who were in line. The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will be will be posting early election results here. Expect some news organizations to start forecasting winners soon after. But the final results won't be known for days or even weeks.

L.A County Vote Centers will remain open beyond the 8 pm cut off to process voters who had arrived before or were in line at that time, said county clerk. Live election results will be posted here after 8 pm. But remember these are preliminary results. The final results posted by the county clerk won't be known for days or even weeks.

We warned you! Lines were long at many Vote Centers, including a reportedly 3-hour wait for one voter at the Echo Park Recreation Center.

The wait at Echo Park Recreation Center was THREE HOURS for one voter. I’m told there are only 4 voting machines at this voting center. What is your wait?? #CaliforniaPrimary #Vote2020 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/LtcXPzBnLc — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) March 3, 2020

This is a voting center off of Figueroa in Highland Park. Long lines due to lack of staff. The election official told me he has 20 machines but not enough poll workers to staff them. #CaliforniaPrimary #SuperTuesday #LAvotes pic.twitter.com/JdRiMxEYS5 — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace Slaps back w/ Milkshakes (@TinaDesireeBerg) March 4, 2020

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden was accompanied by L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis for some campaigning and ice cream at La Michoacána in East L.A.

Even though he’s busy on the campaign trail VP @JoeBiden stopped by #EastLA today to support a local nevería. Reminder that polls are open until 8PM tonight, so what are you waiting for? GO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/0cxbqhLhcP — Hilda Solis (@HildaSolis) March 4, 2020

Vote Centers will be open from 7 am to 8 pm. Your old polling place may have been closed and replaced by a new Vote Center. Go here to find the Vote Center that's most convenient for you.

More than 250,000 voters cast ballots at the new L.A. County Vote Centers, some of which opened as early as Feb. 22, according to the county clerk's office. But most in-person voting will take place today, so expect long lines and delays as voters and workers get used to the new system.

