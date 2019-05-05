EAST HOLLYWOOD -- A 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed shortly after midnight, police said.
The victim got into some kind of argument with other men at the corner of Melrose and North Westmoreland Avenues, said LAPD Sgt. Rudy Alaniz of the Rampart Division.
At around 12:10 a.m. he was reportedly stabbed multiple times. There are two churches and a school at the coroner. Detectives are investigating.
Anyone with further information is asked to call detectives at 213-484-3450.
