Yes, you have been hearing a lot of fireworks lately.

And, yes, it is more than last year - or at least there have been more complaints.

Fireworks complaints filed with the LAPD’s Northeast Division -- which stretches from Eagle Rock to Silver Lake -- for the first two weeks in June are 322 percent higher than the same period last year, according to Officer Norma Eisenman at the LAPD’s Public Information Group.

In the LAPD’s Rampart Station, which covers Historic Filipinotown and the south end of Silver Lake, it’s up 248 percent. Meanwhile, complaints to the Hollenbeck Division, which includes Boyle Heights, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno have jumped 174 percent.

One long-time resident of Highland Park, which is patrolled by the Northeast Division, said illegal fireworks have been on the increase for years now.

"The last few years have seen the fireworks go on steroids," said Richard Barron, who says he has lived in Highland Park for 50 years. "Now we have professional bombs going off starting in June and coming to a climax on the 4th."

No word from the LAPD on a possible reason for the increase.

All fireworks are illegal in the City of Los Angeles, under Section 57.55.01(A) of the Los Angeles Municipal Code.

But, as anyone who has spent the 4th of July in any Eastside neighborhood, the law is widely ignored and rarely enforced.

And, in case you are not sure if what you heard was gunshot or a firecracker, here's how to tell the difference.