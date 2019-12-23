Thousands of LADWP customers were without power this morning as a winter storm accompanied by high winds made its way through the Los Angeles area.
Here are the outages reported at about 10 am on the LADWP outage page:
Cypress Park
- Outages: 1,740
- Estimated Restoration Time: 12 pm
Eagle Rock
- Outages: 925
- Estimated Restoration Time: 11 am
East Hollywood
- Outages: 3,094
- Estimated Restoration Time: Not Available
Silver Lake
- Outages: 1,102
- Estimated Restoration Time: 2 pm
There were smaller outages also reported in Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and Los Feliz.
