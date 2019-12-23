Thousands of LADWP customers were without power this morning as a winter storm accompanied by high winds made its way through the Los Angeles area.

Here are the outages reported at about 10 am on the LADWP outage page:

Cypress Park

Outages: 1,740

Estimated Restoration Time: 12 pm

Eagle Rock

Outages: 925

Estimated Restoration Time: 11 am

East Hollywood

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Outages: 3,094

Estimated Restoration Time: Not Available

Silver Lake

Outages: 1,102

Estimated Restoration Time: 2 pm

There were smaller outages also reported in Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and Los Feliz.