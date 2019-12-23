LADWP LA Department of Water and Power vehicle
Jesus Sanchez

Thousands of LADWP customers were without power this morning as a winter storm accompanied by high winds made its way through the Los Angeles area.

Here are the outages reported at about 10 am on the LADWP outage page:

Cypress Park

  • Outages: 1,740
  • Estimated Restoration Time: 12 pm

Eagle Rock

  • Outages: 925
  • Estimated Restoration Time: 11 am

East Hollywood

  • Outages: 3,094
  • Estimated Restoration Time: Not Available

Silver Lake

  • Outages: 1,102
  • Estimated Restoration Time: 2 pm

There were smaller outages also reported in Boyle Heights, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and Los Feliz.

