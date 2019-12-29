A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Power outages bedeviled the entire Eastside, in the wake of winter storms and temperatures - with power going out for 2,300 customers in El Sereno, more than 2,000 customers in Silver Lake, more than 900 users in Atwater Village, 2,000 customers in Echo Park, 1,800 LADWP customers in East Hollywood, and 86 customers in East Los Angeles. The Eastsider

A homeless man staying beneath a "massive" hillside tree in Echo Park was trapped for nearly 30 minutes when it toppled over following a night of heavy rainfall, bringing down energized electric wires and significantly damaging an adjacent duplex. The large pine fell across a public stairway and smashed into the roof of an apartment building next to the stairway that connects Laveta Terrace to Sunset Boulevard below. The Eastsider

Christian Assembly Church in Eagle Rock said it managed to wipe out more than $5 million worth of medical debt for 5,555 struggling families in the greater Los Angeles area. And they paid it off cheaply, for only $50,000. The church worked with RIP Medical Debt, which helps organizations buy debt from medical providers and debt sellers for pennies on the dollar. Tom Hughes, the church's co-pastor, said the people benefiting from the program will be receiving letters in the mail this week. ABC

A fire broke out in a vacant three-story hospital in Boyle Heights. It took 38 firefighters 17 minutes to put out flames at the former Promise Hospital of East Los Angeles, at 443 S. Soto St. Smoke was showing from the top floor when firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported, Stewart said. A proposal to build a charter school on the site met with stiff opposition earlier this year. The Eastsider

Sheriff's personnel collected and donated toys for a 5-year-old Joseph Robles in East Los Angeles and a gift for his family this week, after the family lost another son last November. Staff from the East Los Angeles Station collected toys for Joseph and gift cards for the Robles family, who lost a four month-old baby, Jacob, on November 28. Sheriff's Department's Facebook

An apartment fire broke out in East Hollywood on Christmas Eve, and was extinguished in about 13 minutes with no injuries reported. The flames at 1206 N. Kingsley Drive only scorched the patio and part of the interior of one unit on the second floor. The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Humphrey said. MyNewsLA

The L.A. neighborhoods where home prices increased the most over the last 10 years included Elysian Valley (4th place), Highland Park (7th), Cypress Park (13th) and East Hollywood (14th). Most of the other Top 15 are in South Los Angeles. Curbed

A $5,000 reward is now being offered for Soybean, the 16-year-old, one-eyed, deaf Boston terrier that went missing from a car in Silver Lake that was broken into last week. The reward is being put up by Soybean's owners, who had left the dog sleeping peacefully in the backseat of the car at Sunset Boulevard and Occidental Boulevard. While they were away, a thief smashed a car window, stealing a laptop as well as other items and, possibly the dog. Soybean requires medication, and may not live long without care, the owners said. ABC7

The former site of Shepherd University is now in escrow, nearly two years after the nonprofit Christian college went out of business. No word yet on who’s taking over the 5.86-acre property at 3200 North San Fernando Road in Glassell Park, or what price is being offered; the property was last listed for $30 million. Assets include two adjacent equal-size, single-story structures totaling 84,276 square feet, as well as 262 Parking Spaces. The buildings were completed in 1972 and 1973, and Shepherd University was founded there in 1999, offering degrees in theology, music and nursing. But it filed for bankruptcy in August 2017, and went out of business in Jan. 2018 after donation pledges had slowed down. Loopnet, Wall Street Journal & The Real Deal