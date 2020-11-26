With COVID-19 out of control, shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials from the safety of your home never sounded better. Yes, you will miss out on the holiday hub-bub but you won't have to bother wearing mask and wondering if that store door handle has been cleaned. 

Anyway, here are some of the online specials being held by our Eastside merchants.

Atwater Village

Individual Medley

  • Individual Medley is offering Free Shipping ALL weekend and 20% off all online orders on Cyber Monday.
  • For Small Business Saturday, the first 30 customers will receive a goodie bag with their purchase in-store.

Treehaus

  • Treehaus is having “Small Business Saturday” specials this Friday - Monday! 
  • 10% off EVERYTHING and 20% off Gift Cards!  We offer curbside pickup and shipping! Shop at www.treehausLA.com.

Echo Park

Tilda Wine + Pantry

  • 10% off any four bottles of wine, in store only!
  • 10% off your first month in our wine club with code BLACKFRIDAY! Redeem at tildawine.com.

Highland Park

Sustain LA

  • Sustain LA is open for Small Business Weekend!
  • Join us Sat + Sun 10-5pm and Mon 11am-6pm. Refill in-store or order online at www.sustainla.com.

Silver Lake

Lake Boutique

  • Lake boutique is having a sale, now starting, in store and online on a large selection of clothing 30% to 70% off! 
  • Check out our website www.lakeboutique.com and our IG:@lakeboutique
  • Store hours Fri - Sun: 10-5pm , Mon - Thurs: 11-4pm

