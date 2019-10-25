Good afternoon!

More hot weather is expected today, with highs in the 90s. That means Red Flag Day parking restrictions remain in place in light of fire danger. 

Here's a batch of  tweets, photos, links and notes for you:

This fire, which burning on the south end of Boyle Heights near Vernon, was extinguished by about 12 pm. 

Cypress Park Film Shoot

We posted a story this morning about a big film shoot featuring classic cars in Atwater Village. But there's another major shoot going on in Cypress Park, says reader Anthea Raymond. Here's what's going on: 

"A  shoot for Jason Blum’s Into the Dark has taken over Footsies and most of the 2600 to 3200 blocks of North Figueroa these past two nights. Former Big Saver parking lot has been parking for crew and Arroyo Hall Mexican restaurant has been a hang out spot for the crew."

 Photo by Anthea Raymond

The Irish consulate general in Los Angeles paid a visit to Eagle Rock High. Was he there when the school was locked down during yesterday's brush fire?

