More hot weather is expected today, with highs in the 90s. That means Red Flag Day parking restrictions remain in place in light of fire danger.
This fire, which burning on the south end of Boyle Heights near Vernon, was extinguished by about 12 pm.
#StructureFire; INC#0646; 11:30AM; 3200 E Union Pacific Av; https://t.co/9DUBKKjbAO; #BoyleHeights; Several outside rubbish fires, one of which has extended inside of a metal-clad commercial building to baled good (contents ... https://t.co/6kMqf8yXHz— LAFD (@LAFD) October 25, 2019
Cypress Park Film Shoot
The Irish consulate general in Los Angeles paid a visit to Eagle Rock High. Was he there when the school was locked down during yesterday's brush fire?
GOLD LINE: Today 9am-2:30pm, every 18 minutes due to maintenance. Trains share 1 track at South Pasadena & Fillmore. pic.twitter.com/hVT7wPc9SK— LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) October 25, 2019
Never realized before that wisteria seed pods explode in synch with the Santa Ana winds, and on this fiery night the bang of seeds hitting the windows sounds sinister.— Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles (@esotouric) October 25, 2019
