Thanks for reading The Eastsider this year. Here are some of our favorite stories of 2019.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
There is nothing more pure for a seasoned Los Angeles driver than swooping up and over on the most glorious freeway ever constructed – the State Route 2 (SR2), or known to us in Northeast Los Angeles who love it, The 2.
Echo Park --The neighborhood’s dining and drinking scene has grown more crowded and competitive since Masa of Echo Park opened 15 years ago. But the corner restaurant manages to remain a busy place with a loyal following.
Cypress Park -- Under the 5 Freeway stir the Spanish canticos praising the teachings of Jesus Christ and calling out to anyone nearby to attend the start of Sunday service here at the edge of the Home Depot parking lot.
This was the scene on Friday at Villa Sombrero hours before it closed for good after more than 40 years in business on the east end of York Boulevard.
From Yucca Valley to Twentynine Palms, the communities that line Highway 62 through the Mojave Desert have attracted newcomers from Echo Park, Silver Lake and other Eastside neighborhoods.
Frank Meza may eventually be best remembered for all the people he helped over his life as a doctor and activist. But first we will have to get further and further away from the tragic and shocking end to his life earlier this month in Cypress Park.
It's always enchanting to watch hawks circle in the sky, floating high over rooftops and tre…
The Sunset Foot Clinic is leaving Silver Lake behind -- and apparently taking its Happy Foot/Sad Foot sign with it to a new spot in the Rampart Village area
Highland Park artist honors his neighborhood's "Unknown Landmarks," from Marco Auto Repair to Uno Market
HIGHLAND PARK -- Gordon Henderson is best known for his ink-on-paper drawings of people and …
Come back for more stories in 2020!
