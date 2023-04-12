We love our Daily Digest newsletter subscribers — and we love pizza! So, we're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our subscribers with one of our favorite foods. Our first Eastsider Giveaway prize is a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park -- home to an incredible Chicago-style deep dish pizza and a menu full of tasty pastas, sandwiches and salads.
News From Our Sponsors
Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
The Latest
- Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
- Screen Time: A Guide for Eastside Parents
- Los Feliz resident, NextDoor regular starts animal nonprofit
- The Week Ahead: April 10-16
- Hollenbeck Park Lake clean up moving forward
- ICYMI: Here's this week's Eastsider Top 10
- LAUSD Service Workers Overwhelmingly Approve New Labor Deal
- Sikh Temple tapped as monument | New neighbor for El Cid | More on Brad Pitt deal
- Spring PInk
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Posts
News and messages from our sponsors
Most Popular
Articles
- Silver Lake Ice Cream Shake-Up: Salt & Straw moving in, Pazzo Gelato to move out
- Former Ernie Jr's Taco House in Eagle Rock to become cannabis store, but 'Taco' sign to stay
- All Signs Point to Homes in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Glassell Park
- Suspicious fires in Glassell Park and Mount Washington under investigation
- Serial arson suspected in Silver Lake tree and rubbish fires
- Sikh Temple tapped as monument | New neighbor for El Cid | More on Brad Pitt deal
- New East L.A. community garden to take root
- Tracking L.A. parrots
- El Sereno scooter rider shot dead
- Hollenbeck Park Lake clean up moving forward
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Neighbors fight to keep the fence around Echo Park Lake (8)
- Echo Park Lake Fence Feud: Councilman Soto-Martinez struggles to persuade residents (8)
- Fence coming down at Echo Park Lake (3)
- Tanning salon feels the burn over mural (2)
- Silver Lake Ice Cream Shake-Up: Salt & Straw moving in, Pazzo Gelato to move out (2)
- East L.A. school employee speaks out as strike looms (1)
- The Week Ahead: March 27 - April 2 (1)
- Los Feliz resident, NextDoor regular starts animal nonprofit (1)
- The silent era's best cross-dresser, and his Silver Lake estate (1)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.