Giveaway logo re_grocery website post

We love our Daily Digest newsletter subscribers — and we love our local businesses! So, we're excited to announce a giveaway that rewards our subscribers and supports local enterprises. 

Our Eastsider Giveaway prize for May 2023 is a $50 gift certificate from re_grocery in Highland Park. Shop hundreds of the highest quality refillable grocery goods and zero waste products – all plastic-free.

204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.

204 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!

Join The Eastsider 300

I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

Load comments