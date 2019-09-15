A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A sample of mosquitoes from Boyle Heights tested positive for West Nile virus -- the first time the disease has been detected in that neighborhood this year. The bite of an infected mosquito can spread the virus to people and animals. There is no cure for West Nile, which can cause fever, headache, body aches, nausea and even death in the most severe cases. The Eastsider

A middle-school student who was apparently shot in the jaw about two weeks ago while on campus has returned to school in Boyle Heights, as officials continued to investigate the matter. News of the Aug. 27 shooting at Hollenbeck Middle School surfaced only on Tuesday during a meeting of the L.A. school board. The student was hit while standing in line during a nutrition or lunch break, from a gun that may have been fired from off-campus. No other students or staff nearby heard any gunfire. The Eastsider

A 33-year-old woman was found with a gunshot to her head in an abandoned house in Historic Filipinotown. A neighbor along the 100 block of South Coronado Street told police they heard a woman's scream and a gunshot at around 8 a.m. Police said it was clear that transients had been living in the house. They eventually found a man smoking drugs, with the deceased woman - identified as Karla Azucena Duarte - next to him on a bed. The unidentified man, who was in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder. The Eastsider

County Supervisors voted Tuesday to make its temporary rent control ordinance permanent, which would apply to East Los Angeles as other unincorporated neighborhoods throughout the county. The measure would limit how much rent in buildings that opened before 1995 (except single-family homes) could go up each year. The amount would change each year, based on the local Consumer Price Index, but could not exceed 8 percent. Curbed

Celebrity couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have paid about $3.5 million for a 4-bedroom home in the Silver Lake hills, nearly $150,000 above the asking price. Built in 1929 from a design by Frankie Faulkner (one of the city's first female architects), the 2,800-square-foot Spanish-style home has a view of the Silver Lake Reservoir. Wilde is best know for her roles in "House" and "Vinyl," and Sudeikis is a "Saturday Night Live" alumnus with a lengthy list of TV and movie credits in recent years. The actors also have a mansion-sized house in Brooklyn. Variety

The Arroyo Seco bike path has been closed since January, and the city still hasn’t even started replacing the 40-foot concrete chunk of the path that washed away amid the heavy rains last winter. The city didn’t conduct a damage assessment until May because of the extended rainy season. Only then could they develop a repair plan, apply for permits and research possible detour routes. As for bureaucratic problems: Repairs will have to involve coordinating the LADOT, the County Flood Control District, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Meanwhile, posting detour signs requires permission from South Pasadena - which didn’t give it. LAist

Cal State Los Angeles in El Sereno now ranks 31st among all private and public universities in the western United States in the U.S. News & World Report 2020 rankings for best colleges. A statement from Cal State L.A. notes this is 21 spots higher than the previous year. Among public universities in the West, Cal State LA ranks 12th, one step up from last year. The review in U.S. News takes particular note of Cal State L.A.'s programs in criminalistics, engineering, nursing and science. U.S. News & World Report

The man who fatally stabbed a college student while riding on a bus in East L.A. last year was convicted of first degree murder. Surveillance video taken on a Montebello bus the morning of April 8, 2018, shows when Manuel Ortiz Jr., aka Chubbs, lunged toward a seated passenger with a knife, stabbing him multiple times in the upper torso as the bus traveled through the 5700 block of Whittier Boulevard. Ortiz was arrested 3 days later following the release of the surveillance footage by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The Eastsider

The City Council voted to go forward with a controversial proposal to build affordable housing on an Echo Park recreation area now used by low-income and troubled youth. The proposal by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell has been opposed by El Centro del Pueblo, a social service agency that runs the recreation yard. El Centro, and its supporters say the project would undermine its programs for at-risk youth and have urged officials to look at alternative sites. The Eastsider

A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man to death during a dispute in Highland Park. The incident happened inside a residence in the 500 block of San Pascual Avenue. The suspect and the victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Escobar, was arrested at the scene. Escobar and the victim knew each other at the time of the dispute. Authorities are working to identify the victim. The Eastsider

City Councilman David Ryu is one of at least three Council members who oppose proposed rules restricting where homeless people can sleep. Ryu - whose District 4 includes Griffith Park, Los Feliz and part of Silver Lake - called the rules "too broad, bordering on cruel." He added, "I doubt that it would be feasible or enforceable." The rules would make it illegal to sit, sleep or lie near parks, freeway overpasses, schools or routes to schools, existing shelters, on bike and recreational paths, on crowded sidewalk areas or in major venues. These restrictions total about a quarter of the city, according to the L.A. Times. Opposing the rules along with Ryu are Mike Bonin (District 11) and Marqueece Harris-Dawson (District 8). Curbed

Two people were in critical condition after a vehicle careened into the Super 8 Motel in Echo Park. Police said the driver lost control after trying to pass another car, hitting the motel at the corner of Vin Scully and Sunset, then slamming into a fire hydrant and palm tree. The driver, a woman in her 50s, and her passenger were trapped in the vehicle and needed to be extricated by firefighters. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. No one was in the motel lobby at the time of the crash. The Eastsider

A man was found dead at the foot of a high voltage transmission tower in Griffith Park power lines, and may have died by electrocution. Steep terrain and high voltage electrical wires posed risks for search and rescue teams trying to retrieve the man near the 5600 block of West Zoo Drive. The Eastsider

Three people were injured in what police say is a gang-related shooting near Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue in Echo Park. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two victims were in stable condition. There is no description of the suspect or suspects or what prompted the shooting. The Eastsider

A man pleaded guilty Friday to hitting and killing a 74-year-old woman with his pickup as she crossed an East Los Angeles street on her way home from a market. Raul Juarez Carranza, 74, of East Los Angeles is facing up to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. The Eastsider