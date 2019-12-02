Echo Park Crash

Good Evening!
It's Monday, December 2. Today's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.
An SUV crashed into an empty storefront on Sunset Boulevard near Portia Street in Echo Park this morning. The red Ford SUV smashed through a window in the Brick Works, a new shopping complex now under construction on Sunset. A police officer at the scene said no one was hurt.
And more car carnage ... an Eastsider tipster emailed a photo today of the four parked cars in the 3500 Block of Griffin Avenue that were damaged after being struck by a northbound driver on late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The "offending vehicle was believed to be dark Chevy SUV," said our anonymous tipster.
The Franklin High Panthers from Highland Park lost to Canoga Park 28-20 in this weekend's L.A. City Section II football championship. Good luck next year, Panthers!
At least two pickup trucks collided this morning on Figueroa near Meridian in Highland Park, according to posts on Twitter.
Expect heavy delays... 2 car collision, blocking all southbound lanes on Figueroa at the intersection of Figueroa and Meridian #HighlandPark pic.twitter.com/D1koSb13Fr— Paola (@God4ever2017) December 2, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro is scheduled to speak to a political science students today at East L.A. College during a campaign swing through L.A.
We're drying out from last week's storms but more rain is forecast for this Wednesday and the weekend.
