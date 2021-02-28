Hello!

Eastside Scene

A tent city has become part of the landscape and art of Echo Park

Painters like Karen Pokraka have long been attracted to Echo Park Lake: its swaying palm trees, colorful lotus blossoms and a fleet of pedal boats are ideal subjects for the plein-air artists who set up easels in the park.

But it is in this idyllic setting that a large homeless encampment has sprung up. More than 100 tents have sprouted under trees and up against the water. They have become part of the landscape, and part of Pokraka's paintings.

Pokraka, a longtime resident of Silver Lake and Echo Park, has been painting for more than 40 years. She had been painting scenes at the lake for several years when the tents and homeless dwellers began to appear.

Her painting of a lone tent with Downtown in the distance was made in the fall of 2019. When she came back a few months later, the tents had continued to multiply. She ended up focusing on a cluster in the northwest corner of the park across from Angelus Temple.

"I painted it to document what was happening and to show the relationship between the tent community and the Angeles Temple and the surrounding luxury apartments, Pokraka said in an email. One of the tent dwellers told her he had a king-sized bed in his tent and had tapped into the park's electrical system.

The sight of so many tents and homeless people living in the park is sad, Pokraka said. But for now it's part of a landscape that residents and artists can't ignore.

