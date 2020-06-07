El Sereno -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a three-fourth acre grass fire that was burning uphill in El Sereno.
The 59 Firefighters dispatched at 11:04 a.m. to the 2100 block of North Cyril Avenue had the fire out within 26 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
"Firefighters will continue to conduct overhaul conditions to mop out any hot spots," Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said. "No structures damaged and no injuries reported."
Another brush fire! #ElSereno @TheEastsiderLA can I be your special correspondent for brush fires in El Sereno?😬 pic.twitter.com/gUH75flw5Y— Lisa is Cornteened (@LRK323) June 7, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.