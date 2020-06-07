2100 Cyril Avenue

El Sereno -- Firefighters this morning knocked down a three-fourth acre grass fire that was burning uphill in El Sereno.

The 59 Firefighters dispatched at 11:04 a.m. to the 2100 block of North Cyril Avenue had the fire out within 26 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

"Firefighters will continue to conduct overhaul conditions to mop out any hot spots," Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department said. "No structures damaged and no injuries reported."

Rachel Uranga is a Los Angeles-based writer

