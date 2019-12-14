Good Afternoon!
It's Saturday, December 14. It will be mostly cloudy today, with highs reaching only the low 60s.
Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:
The woman who was fatally stabbed and strangled in her El Sereno home last weekend has been identified as 76-year-old Editha De Leon, according to the county coroner. Our story has been updated with additional details.
Detour Ahead: Sunset Boulevard will be closed this morning and early afternoon from about Vin Scully Avenue on the east to Park Avenue on the west for the Echo Park Community Parade. Metro and bus service will also be disrupted in the area.
