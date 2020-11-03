Nearly 800 vote centers will open at 7 am today across L.A. County as the 2020 election season comes to an end amid a deadly pandemic and a divisive presidential race.

Election Day will find police across the region on heightened alert as the contentious presidential race has led to fears of large protests -- regardless of the winner -- and possible looting or violence.

More than half of L.A. County's approximately 5.6 million voters had already cast their ballots by the weekend, either by mail, ballot drop-off boxes or in-person vote centers. That still leaves a crush of voters to make their final decision by 8 pm tonight when the vote centers close.

In addition to deciding between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for president, L.A. voters will weigh in on numerous state-wide ballot propositions, the L.A. County District Attorney race between incumbent Jackie Lacey and George Gascon and various other contests.

Council District 4 Race

On the Eastside, most of the attention will be focused on the race in Council District 4, which stretches from Los Feliz and Silver Lake on the east to Sherman Oaks on the west. Voters in this run-off election will be asked to decide between incumbent David Ryu and challenger Nithya Raman.

Congressional Races

Other Eastside incumbents are expected to have a much easier time in several other races. That includes:

Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff (incumbent) vs Republican Eric Early in the 28th Congressional District.

Democrat Jimmy Gomez (incumbent) vs Democrat David Kim in the 34th Congressional District.

Lucille Roybal-Allard (incumbent) vs C. Antonio Delgado in the 40th Congressional District.

School Bond

Voters in the LAUSD will weigh in on Measure RR, a $7 billion bond measure aimed at improving school facilities, upgrading technology and implementing COVID-19 safety standards. Backers say the funds will address school facility inequities, reduce and remove asbestos, address earthquake and water quality hazards and replace/renovate aging school classrooms/buildings.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Election officials said it might be days or even weeks before the final tally is known given the high turnout and large volume of mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked by today will be counted but they will most likely not be processed until after Election Day.

Election Day Unrest

While L.A. authorities have said that Election Day-violence or unrest is unlikely, they sought to assure residents that they were prepared.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Capt. Salvador Becerra of the Malibu/Lost Hills Station said he and his staff have coordinated with all law enforcement agencies in a 30-mile radius.

"All our stations are on a modified schedule for maximum readiness," he said in an online message. "All have activated their Mobile Field Forces. All have activated their Emergency Operation Centers. And all are fishing for intelligence to support their missions. Thus far, no intelligence exist to suggest we will face a civil uprising. Nonetheless, we are prepared for it. We are hoping for the best, but are planning for the worst."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti offered that same assessment last week, saying there is no confirmed indication of any organized attempt to spark violence or unrest on election day.

"We are very prepared for the elections, but at the same time, I don't want to buy into a narrative that there's going to be chaos during our elections," Garcetti said. "We prepare for the worst, but we are hoping and expect generally the best."

He said people going to vote centers should "keep a lookout, let us know if anything's happening and we'll be there for you."

Business owners were also taking steps to prepare for potential unrest, with storefronts being boarded up in Beverly Hills and other areas.

John Votava, a spokesman for Kroger -- owner of Ralphs and Food4Less stores, said managers at some of the company's locations in the area were told they may need to take precautionary measures in case there are protests that escalate.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken the necessary steps to prepare select stores and protect our associates in the event of civil unrest surrounding the election," Votava told City News Service.