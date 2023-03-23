Buckled sidewalk and fallen street tree

A buckled sidewalk and fallen tree on Coronado Terrace in Silver Lake.

The recent heavy rains and high winds have caused many trees to fall, resulting in property damage and personal injury. In Griffith Park, giant oaks have crashed onto picnic tables, and in Echo Park, a towering pine toppled onto a building at Barlow Hospital. A woman in Lincoln Heights suffered a broken leg after her motorcycle crashed into a fallen tree on Daly Street, and a fallen tree damaged classrooms in Silver Lake.

On Friday, City Councilmember Tracy Park called on a citywide assessment of damage to street trees and sidewalks as a result of the recent storms. "It is imperative that the city understands the full scope of damage to the city's streets, trees and sidewalks and use this data to minimize damage from future storms."

Worker stands on tree trunk that leans against a utility pole and wires

An LADWP worker stands on a tree trunk that has smashed against a utility pole and wires.
Fallen oak tree across fence and picnic tables in Griffith Park
Uprooted pine tree fallen over a school roof

A tree fell at Ivanhoe Elementary, damaging classrooms.
Fallen tree trunks across street and in front of a home
Fallen pine tree in front of Barlow Hospital building
Worker stands next to trunk of pine tree that fell at Barlow Hospital
Fallen tree at the Eagle Rock Dog Park

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider.

