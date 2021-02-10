One of our readers was surprised to come across three coyotes during a recent afternoon walk in Elysian Park recently. Is this a time of year when coyotes are more active than usual?

Not really -- for the most part, say urban wildlife experts.

“This is the time of the year between mating and pupping season,” says National Park Service biologist Justin Brown. Most packs will welcome newborns to their underground dens in March to April, where they will stay until they are old and strong enough to be out in the world.

For now, February should be usual coyote behavior. But if people are experiencing any issues with aggressive coyotes right now, it could be from late mating (“a female of the pack could have unexpectedly died,” surmises Brown) or more than likely it’s from coyotes that are too dependent on hand-outs from humans.

While some residents leave food out for coyotes (and other wild animals), “They are not going to starve to death,” said Brown. “Coyotes are an efficient mobile predator that can travel large distances to find food. They don’t need human handouts.”

Sign up for the Daily Digest Join the more than 5,000 Eastsider readers who receive our Daily Digest newsletter, featuring content published on The Eastsider during the last 24 hours. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Brown led a two-year study to discover the diet of the urban coyote. While domestic cats made up a substantial part of data (20%), human and pet foods (26%) along with ornamental fruits (26%) rated higher. “This tells us that coyotes are in our neighborhoods not just to stalk cats,” he says.

The season when coyotes can be the most aggressive is early summer when the pups are old enough to venture out of the safety of the den with the pack.

“That’s when dog owners have to be real careful, especially when they are out walking and maybe get to close to a coyote den,” says Brown. “Coyotes aren’t that concerned with people; it’s dogs that can set them off. They are canine afterall.”

Brown encourages residents that if they see coyotes to scare them as much as possible. Don’t be afraid to haze them for their own good.

Go ahead. Be loud. Yell. Honk your horn. Bells. Clap hands. “They need to be scared of us,” says Brown.