More primary election results were released today showing community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent Los Angeles City Council District 1.
The race includes only two candidates and will be decided once all votes are counted. As of this afternoon, Hernandez had a 2,019-vote lead with 53.51% of the vote, to 46.49% for Cedillo. Earlier this week, Hernandez was ahead by fewer than 300 votes.
"The latest vote count confirms what we've said all along: CD1 demands true, honest, and responsive representation in city hall. We are so grateful to everyone who has placed their faith in our movement. We are 2,019 votes ahead of the incumbent," Hernandez said on her campaign's Instagram page after results were released Friday.
As more election results came in, mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass also widened her lead over billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso to more than six points -- but the two are still headed for a November runoff.
Initial election results from the June 7 vote showed Caruso in the lead, but when the latest tally was released Tuesday afternoon, Bass had 41.05% of the vote, with Caruso at 38.29%. Her lead grew wider with Friday's latest election results release, with Bass at 42.87% and Caruso at 36.33%. With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.
In the race for city attorney, civil rights attorney Faisal Gill was leading the seven-candidate field with 96,127 votes, or 23.89%. Former federal prosecutor Marina Torres was in second place with 19.94% of the vote, but financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto was just 173 votes behind with 19.90% of the vote. The top two finishers will face off in November.
There are still an estimated 74,100 ballots still left to be counted countywide from the June 7 election, according to the county Registrar- Recorder/County Clerk's office. The next update of vote totals will be released on Tuesday
Meanwhile, in the Council District 13 race, labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez also widened his lead over Councilman Mitch O'Farrell. As of today, Soto-Martinez has slightly more than 40% of far. Both are headed to a runoff at this point.
Here is what's going on in other Eastside races based on today's update:
• District 2 School Board: Rocio Rivas, a policy advisor to school board member Jackie Goldberg, continued to maintain her lead over education advocate Maria Brenes. Both appear to be headed to a runoff.
• 30th Congressional District: Congressman Adam Schiff maintained his sizeable first-place lead, with updated results showing him with more than 62% of the vote. In the battle for second, Silver Lake Neighborhood Council member and trans candidate Maebe A. Girl remains ahead of Republican Ronda Kennedy. If Girl remains in second place in the final results, she and Schiff will face off in the November 7 general election.
Go here to view all updated L.A. County election results.
Council District 1 includes all or part of Cypress Park, Glassell Park, Lincoln Heights and other communities.
Council District 13 includes all or part of Atwater Village, Echo Park, Hollywood, Silver Lake and other communities.
District 2 includes all or part of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown, Mount Washington, Solano Canyon and other communities. The current school board member, Monica Garcia, is termed out of office.
